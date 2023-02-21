Altoona container park

This rendering shows the container park that Altoona is slated to build along Division Street during 2023.

 Contributed image

ALTOONA — A dozen entrepreneurial ideas are competing for five spots in a new park planned along Division Street that will be made from modified, metal shipping containers.

On Thursday night, the Altoona City Council is slated to review the 12 applications received through the Think Inside the Box business challenge to decide which ones will advance to the next round.

