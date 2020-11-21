ALTOONA — In a typical year, the Altoona Lions Club receives about $40,000 through various fundraisers that it in turn distributes to about 40 different causes.
The club's sponsorship of the annual Cinder City Days weekend celebration each June alone raises about $22,000 after expenses are paid.
But this year, because of COVID-19, Cinder City Days was canceled. A variety of other fundraising events for the Altoona Lions Club were also canceled.
The only two events the club held this year were an ice cream sale in September and a drive-thru chicken dinner fundraiser in October. The club has only raised about $3,700 in fundraisers this year, said Jennie Childs, a member of the board of directors for the Altoona Lions Club.
"This is something everybody is facing this year," she said of nonprofit organizations. "We couldn't do much this year. We couldn't meet."
Childs said the club has raised just a fraction of the money in 2020 that it normally collects in a typical year.
Some of the causes the Lions Club supports each year include the Altoona Fire Department, a weekend food bank for Altoona school district students, holiday displays at 10th Street Park in Altoona, the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department, Altoona Compassion Coalition, a leader dog program, scholarships for high school students, Altoona High School Band, Chippewa Valley Autism, Lions Eye Bank and the Lions Club Camp.
"We are at 10% of what we are normally able to do because of safety concerns for our members and the public," she said. "We kept waiting. We kept thinking this would be over and we could do something this fall."
That never materialized, so the Altoona Lions Club is holding a Shine A Light fundraiser in an attempt to raise money for the causes it supports.
A 14-foot tree from Lowes Creek Tree Farm will be on display in 10th Street Park in Altoona.
The tree will be filled with white lights. Colored lights, which can be purchased by area residents in honor or memory of a loved one or a friend, will be added to the tree.
A green light is $10. A red light is $25. A yellow light is $50. And a blue light is $100.
With the loss of graduations and weddings because of COVID-19, people may want to honor those people with the purchase of a light for the tree, Childs said.
Childs' mother, Arlene Vance, died in September, and her father, Peter Vance, died in 2018. She grew up in Altoona and her parents lived in Altoona for more than 60 years.
"I personally would make a donation to remember my parents, to honor my grandchildren," Vance said. "Teachers may want to raise up their students and students may want to raise up their teachers."
A socially-distanced tree lighting ceremony for the Shine A Light fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 10th Street Park.
A flier will be placed by the tree after the lighting ceremony that will list the people who bought colored lights and who they are honoring.
"If this is successful, we may make this an annual part of our fundraising," Childs said.
The Lions Club has been promoting the Shine A Light fundraiser through social media for the past three weeks. So far, $1,500 has been donated through the purchase of lights. Childs' goal is to raise $5,000 through Shine A Light.
"I have plenty of lights. I know the Altoona community will rally around it. It comes from a place of loss in 2020. I was hoping to pull at the heartstrings of people," she said.
"Really, there's no out of pocket expenses," Childs said. "One hundred percent of the proceeds will be going to charity."
For those wishing to buy a light, mail checks to Altoona Lions Club, P.O. Box 185, Altoona, WI 54720. Write Shine A Light on the memo line. Include a note listing the name of the person the light is meant to honor.
Checks must be received by Dec. 8 so the names of the donors and their honorees can be placed on the flier for the Dec. 13 tree lighting ceremony, Childs said.