An Altoona man is accused of robbing another man and assaulting him with a gun.
Isaak O.I. Okonmah, 20, 2520 Garfield Ave., was charged this week with felony counts of armed robbery with use of force, burglary, substantial battery and bail jumping.
A warrant was issued for Okonmah’s arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two men told Eau Claire police they were asleep on couches in the living room at 4:30 a.m. on May 20 when two males forced their way into the apartment and assaulted one of the men.
The second man attempted to stop the males from assaulting the first man, but he was elbowed.
One of the males pulled a handgun from his waist, chambered a round, and put the gun to the second man’s head while pushing him up against a wall.
The two males then began assaulting the first man.
The two men said they did not know the identity of the two intruders.
The first man said the two males were angry at him for robbing someone, but that he didn’t know what they were talking about.
During the encounter, the first man said one of the males pointed a handgun at his head and pistol whipped him.
Police spoke with the mother of the first man. She said her son had been receiving threats ever since an incident occurred with his cousin.
The mother said her son told her the suspect with the gun was Okonmah.
The first man was treated at an Eau Claire hospital. He sustained bruised ribs, a closed head injury and a concussion.
The first man acknowledged to police that Okonmah was the primary aggressor.
The first man said he and Okonmah are friends and he is not aware why the incident occurred.
Okonmah was free on a signature bond for an ongoing 2020 felony case in Chippewa County. Conditions of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the four charges, Okonmah could be sentenced to up to 37 years in prison.