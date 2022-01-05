Sorry, an error occurred.
Bellomy
EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man will spend 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl for an eight-year period beginning when she was 5 years old.
Victor J. Bellomy, 41, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child.
Bellomy pleaded guilty to the charge in October.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Bellomy to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Bellomy cannot have contact with the victim or victim’s family. He also cannot have contact with any children without the approval of his agent.
Bellomy must also comply with the state sex offender registry and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Harless gave Bellomy one year jail credit for the time he spent in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail since his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told police the assaults, which included various forms of sexual contact, began in 2012 and ended in the middle of 2020.
