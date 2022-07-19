EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man who had been serving a long probation sentence for a felony child sexual assault conviction will spend 10 years in prison for violating that probation and possessing numerous images of child pornography.

Craig L. Rogers, 56, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography. Four additional counts of the same charge were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com