CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Altoona man will serve a three-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him Friday of his seventh drunken-driving offense.
Michael J. Hassemer, 56, 436 Saxonwood Rd, was found guilty of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Chippewa County Court. The trial began Friday morning; the jury returned a guilty verdict Friday afternoon after 40 minutes of deliberation.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, effective immediately, along with four years of extended supervision. Isaacson also ordered Hassemer to pay $2,492 in court costs and fines. Hassemer must complete 300 hours of community service, and his driver's license was permanently revoked. Hassemer was given credit for three days already served.
Hassemer was arrested Feb. 2, 2019. The Eau Claire Police Department was the arresting agency. He has been free on a signature bond until the trial Friday.
Online court records show that Hassemer was convicted of his sixth drunken driving offense in 2009 and was ordered to serve one year in jail on that offense.