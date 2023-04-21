ALTOONA — The controversial back-in parking stalls found along streets in the northwest quadrant of the River Prairie development are slated to be changed this summer.
Mayor Brendan Pratt mentioned the impending switch to a more traditional layout for curbside parking during Friday morning’s State of the City speech held in the River Prairie Center.
Altoona’s 2023 budget includes up to $50,000 for redoing the parking stall lines in River Prairie so they will be angled toward the direction of traffic, allowing drivers to pull ahead into them when parking.
When the street parking was created in summer 2016 during River Prairie’s initial growth spurt, the city opted for “back-in only angle parking.” This requires drivers to pull slightly ahead of the spot they want, shift into reverse and carefully back into that stall.
An engineering consultant had recommended this atypical parking arrangement when the city was mapping out River Prairie, according to Leader-Telegram archives. Among the claimed safety benefits were reduced crashes in two other cities where parking was studied, better visibility of approaching cars and bicycles while backing toward a parking stall and being able to access car trunks from the sidewalk instead of close to traffic.
In June 2018, the City Council discussed changing the direction of the parking stall lines, but voted 4-3 against it at with Pratt casting the tie-breaking vote, based on Leader-Telegram coverage of that meeting. At that time, the job was estimated to cost just over $35,000 to do.
The city has continued to field complaints about River Prairie’s back-in parking stalls and often finds people improperly using them by driving into a stall on the opposite side of the street to avoid reversing into a spot, Dave Walter, Altoona’s public works director, said on Friday.
That led the city to include the cost to change the parking configuration in budget talks that happened this past fall.
The cost of the project includes removal of the old lines, which are not simple paint, but a tougher, more-durable epoxy that must be taken off abrasively. The city is going to get a demonstration of that process during the next couple of weeks before pushing ahead with selecting a vendor to do the project, Walter said.
The current back-in parking stalls are only found along streets in River Prairie, accounting for a fraction of public parking in the development. The majority of parking in River Prairie is found in lots with standard layouts for their stalls.
