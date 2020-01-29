The K-9 dog handler in the Altoona Police Department has left the agency, meaning their dog, Max, also has left. The city is already working on plans to replace the dog unit.
Altoona city administrator Mike Golat confirmed that the officer, Tony Helstern, is no longer a city employee, and “both the city and officer Helstern agreed it was in the dog’s best interest to stay with officer Helstern and his family.”
Helstern resigned from the department earlier this month, Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said.
“It’s very difficult to introduce the same K-9 into a department with another handler,” Bakken said. “We fully intend on having a K-9 program ... I know there’s a lot of community support.”
Max, a three-year-old, 85-pound Belgian Malinois, joined the department in spring 2018. Max and Helstern attended training in New Mexico in early 2018, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The city already has the K-9 squad car, which costs between $35,000 and $40,000.
“We have most of the equipment, so to get another dog and training, we’re thinking $11,000,” Golat said.
Golat said the city is exploring the option of “acquiring a drug dog only rather than a combination drug-apprehension dog.”
Dogs trained in both drug detection and apprehension are typically better at one skill than the other, Bakken said, and “looking at the specifics and cases we’ve had in our community ... the statistics are just not there to support us having an apprehension dog.”
Apprehension dogs and apprehension-related handler training are also typically more expensive, Bakken said.
Golat also said that the portion of the police union contract related to the K-9 program is being reviewed “to assure the K-9 program, when restarted, works well for Altoona residents.”
“We have an officer that is interested,” Golat said. “We are working through the logistical details.”
Golat added: “We’re hoping in the next six months, we can go forward.”
The city’s first K-9 officer, Charlie, joined the department in 2010, according to Leader-Telegram records.
Other nearby agencies say they are ready to help as needed.
The Lake Hallie Police Department got its drug dog, Kita, in 2015. She is specifically trained to locate marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Kita is now seven years old, and Chief Cal Smokowicz said she is likely to remain an active K-9 unit for another three years, possibly up to five years.
“If it wasn’t for the successes of our drug dog, all the other agencies — Bloomer, Stanley, Chippewa — they all jumped on the bandwagon,” Smokowicz said.
Smokowicz said he hasn’t personally spoken to Bakken or anyone else from the Altoona Police Department, but he said his department has always shared Kita when needed.
“If Dan (Sokup, the Lake Hallie K-9 handler) is on duty, and they call, Dan will make that decision independently,” Smokowicz said. “It’s a good neighbor policy. We help Eau Claire County and city frequently.”
Smokowicz said it’s not uncommon for Sokup to leave the village for 15 to 45 minutes for a call elsewhere.
“I don’t consider it a horrible downtime, because they’ve done the same for us,” he said.
Smokowicz wasn’t surprised that Altoona is considering getting a K-9 unit that is a drug dog only, saying that they are less expensive to train, they are generally friendlier, and they often remain on duty for more years.
Smokowicz added he isn’t surprised that the Altoona K-9 is leaving with the dog handler.
“It’s fairly common when a handler leaves, the dog goes with them,” Smokowicz said. “Our dog lives with Dan, and lives with his family.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyk said their department’s K-9 unit has generally stayed in the county, but he agreed they would make their dog available as needed.
“We would never turn down another agency for a dog if drugs are suspected,” Kowalczyk said. “That’s what the dog is there for. It all depends on the request.”
Kowalczyk said it is sad that when the handler leaves, the dog goes with, but that is the reality of the way the dogs are trained.
“It’s a commitment, no doubt,” he said. “It’s like having a child.”
Kowalczyk said making sure the officer intends to stay during the service lifetime of the dog needs to be a factor when a department selects who will be hired as a K-9 handler.
“It has to be a very intense selection process, and make sure that handler stays, because there is a lot of investment,” Kowalczyk said. “The background process is so intense that hopefully, if they find it’s not their cup of tea, that they don’t apply.”