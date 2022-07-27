ALTOONA — A 79-year-old Altoona man found dead this spring in Rockford, Ill., was the victim of a financially-motivated homicide, according to Altoona police.

After a lengthy investigation into the man’s death, Police Chief Kelly Bakken issued a news release Wednesday evening stating that two people continue to be held as suspects in the crime, but have not yet been charged.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter