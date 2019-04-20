ALTOONA — To provide more affordable housing in Altoona, the city is preparing to buy a vacant senior housing complex and convert it into apartments.
The City Council voted in support of buying and renovating 1511 Devney Drive in recent weeks, and the project is slated to get final approvals this week.
“I thought it was a perfect building for affordable housing,” Mayor Brendan Pratt said.
Vacant for about three years after Care Partners moved its Altoona assisted living housing to a new building, the Devney Drive property already is divided into 24 apartment-size units. Buying and renovating the building is expected to cost the city about $935,000.
With the property available, in good shape and able to be converted fairly quickly, city officials see it as a significant first step in their drive to address the shortage of affordable housing.
“It’s an opportunity right when we’re focused on this issue,” city Administrator Mike Golat said.
If all approvals are granted and the renovation goes well, Golat said the new apartments could be open by the end of summer.
What’s inside?
After the building is renovated, the city will retain ownership, but Lutheran Social Services is the prospective operator and would have a full-time on-site employee to help the tenants who live there.
Half of the apartments will be for income-qualified tenants, Golat said, and the other half will be priced at market rates. A board of directors will be created for the apartment building, he said, which will have representatives from the city.
The building is in good shape, but some walls and doors would be added inside the apartments, based on plans. A large part of the renovation will be upgrading the building’s wiring and adding stoves and full-size refrigerators to each of the units.
Twenty of the apartments will be efficiency or one-bedroom units with between 257 and 321 square feet. The four remaining apartments have two bedrooms and range in size from 574 to 623 square feet. Each apartment has its own bathroom and small kitchen area. The facility also has a rec room, common laundries, staff office and conference room.
The city is proposing to use revenues from a nearby tax increment financing district to pay for the estimated $935,000 cost of buying and renovating the building.
Since 2000, tax revenues on buildings erected in that TIF district, including Charter Communications and National Business Institute, have gone toward paying for public projects in that area. In about five years those properties will go on the general tax rolls to pay for city and county services, Altoona’s K-12 schools and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
A Joint Review Board representing those parties that will get property taxes from the TIF district are scheduled to meet Thursday to cast a vote on Altoona’s Devney Drive project.
Private parties previously proposed ways to re-use the building but ran into roadblocks.
Hope Gospel Mission attempted to turn the building into a facility for faith-based addiction recovery and life skills programs for homeless women and their children in September 2016. However, several neighborhood residents and property owners raised worries of potential noise, traffic and crime, and the city rejected a permit for the shelter facility in September 2016.
Others had looked into turning the building into a day care or an apartment project similar to the city’s, but they couldn’t get them to cash flow due to interest on commercial loans they’d need for the project, Pratt said.
The city did an open house at the Devney Drive building a month ago after sending out fliers in the neighborhood. Pratt said the city’s plans were greeted with support.
A team effort
A year ago Pratt announced the creation of the Chippewa Valley Housing Task Force, a large coalition with local government officials, bankers, nonprofit organizations, builders, real estate experts and others who spent several months devising strategies to address the region’s housing crunch.
“I wanted to be able to get something done,” Pratt said.
The notion of converting the senior housing into apartments came up at a task force meeting last fall and numerous people were interested in getting involved with the project.
Cody Filipczak, owner of C&M Properties and Construction, is among those who are part of the volunteer effort ready to remodel the former senior housing.
“It was a very good opportunity to take a building that wasn’t being used and was sitting vacant,” he said.
Though booming demand for housing is keeping him and other builders busy, Filipczak said he likes being involved in the region’s drive to create more affordable housing.
“This is stuff that makes a difference,” he said.
Filipczak noted that he’s seen rising home prices, which are due to a combination of rising labor and materials prices, as well as demand higher than the supply.
“We’re in such a short supply for not only rental places, but homes as well,” said Pratt, who works as a local real estate agent.
The average Eau Claire County family’s income can afford payments on a house valued at $160,000, he said, but those homes are hard to come by in today’s hot market.
“There’s very few $160,000 homes available in Altoona and as soon as they’re listed, they’re gone in a couple days,” he said.
Prices of rentals and homes continue to climb, Pratt said, and wages are generally not keeping up with the pace of housing price increases.
The Devney Drive apartments are a first step in the wide-ranging strategy Altoona has for addressing affordable housing.
Pratt noted the city also owns vacant parcels of land that a private business could develop for apartments with affordable rent prices as well. And there are some smaller vacant lots around Altoona that could be used for modest new two-bedroom homes, he added.