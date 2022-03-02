ALTOONA — Where dilapidated buildings now stand on two downtown lots, Altoona officials envision replacing them with a unique complex for startup businesses and a small public plaza.
The startup incubator — seen as a way to aid fledgling businesses and boost Altoona’s downtown — will be made from refurbished steel shipping containers that a Wisconsin company turns into buildings.
“These containers will house startups and other companies that don’t have the capital to startup their own businesses but want that opportunity,” City Administrator Michael Golat said.
The city would serve as landlord for the incubator complex slated for the 200 block of Division Street, offering inexpensive rents to startups looking to locate there. Ultimately the goal is those businesses would grow from there and establish themselves in the community.
“Our hope would be these people would get their feet on the ground, start making money and invest in brick-and-mortar in Altoona or elsewhere in the Chippewa Valley,” Golat said.
The project is aimed at helping the kinds of businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including small retail, restaurants and taverns.
Altoona intends to work with Milwaukee-based Containers Up, which specializes in converting shipping containers, to provide the buildings for the site.
On Wednesday Altoona’s project got a major boost when Gov. Tony Evers announced it was among the projects chosen for grants to help Wisconsin communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Altoona was awarded about $1.38 million in grant money, providing the majority of the funding for the project with an early budget estimated at about $1.67 million.
The city is providing some of the remaining funds, but also secured a $35,000 grant last year from the state Department of Natural Resources to help with the cleanup of the blighted properties. The city bought the two Division Street properties between fall 2020 and last year. One building there had once been home to electrical equipment and the other is a defunct auto repair shop.
Altoona is applying for $56,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to aid in the demolition of the old structures currently on the lots.
Details of the city’s project are still being worked out, including the design of the plaza and other amenities for the general public that will be a part of it.
If all goes as planned, Golat said the hope is to have the project completed and open for business in spring 2023.
Altoona’s vision for revitalizing a piece of its downtown wasn’t the only local project to get a boost from grants announced by Evers on Wednesday.
A $1 million grant will help an apartment building planned in Eau Claire to provide affordable housing for low-income residents.
The first building in apartment complex The Current was completed in 2020 with units rented at market rate. However, a second building with 43 apartments with most units priced for people making less than the county median income has been delayed due to rising construction costs.
Phase 2 of The Current got $192,700 from the city last year to help cover those rising costs, as well as deadline extensions for low-income housing tax credits used to attract investors.
Securing the newly announced grant is helping the developers push ahead with construction this year.
“Now that we have been awarded the grant of $1 million we have filled the majority of the shortfall in sources of financial proceeds for the Cannery Trail Residence phase 2 community,” Tyler Warner, managing partner of W Capital Group, said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The new building is now expected to begin construction this spring and open in spring 2023, he added.
Two other grants announced by Evers will help create more shelter space for homeless people in the Chippewa Valley.
A $1.43 million grant is going toward building a 20-bed shelter in Menomonie. And a $1.5 million state grant will help pay for the expansion of the Catholic Charities-run Sojourner House in downtown Eau Claire.
Rice Lake is getting almost $3.16 million in grant money to improve their Main Street corridor and revitalize the city’s downtown, according to a news release issued by Evers.
“From expanding affordable housing options to strengthening infrastructure and revitalizing our main streets, this grant program was designed to connect the dots in our communities to ensure they recover and succeed for years to come,” the governor stated.
The local grants announced on Wednesday are part of nearly $650 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that the governor has allocated toward community building and recovery efforts.