Altoona is setting the stage for eastward expansion with the city buying land and planning new infrastructure near U.S. 12 to foster new development there.
Decisions made in recent weeks by the City Council are continuing Altoona on the path it has charted to keep growing after the success of its River Prairie development.
“This is part of the city’s strategic planning as we look past River Prairie and determine where our next area of growth is going to be,” City Administrator Michael Golat said.
On Thursday night the City Council approved a plan showing a third water tower for Altoona and extending utility lines in an area near CURT Manufacturing along the highway.
That vote was an amendment of the earlier plan for Tax Increment Financing District No. 4, which includes CURT Manufacturing and J&D Manufacturing, both along U.S. 12.
The amended plan shows $4 million in infrastructure projects in that vicinity, including a $1.8 million water tower. This would be Altoona’s third water tower, joining one on Knollwood Drive and another near River Prairie.
Paying for those utility projects would be done through taxes on new buildings within that TIF District. The district has already had $12 million in development since it began, but the city is anticipating another $8.25 million would be built to complete its plan. If that private development happens as the city hopes, the new water tower and utility extensions could be built in the next three years, according to the amended plan.
But Golat noted that this is a plan right now and it coming to pass does depend on the momentum for growth continuing in Altoona.
“We’ll have to be flexible,” he said. “Those plans may change.”
The growth is not only expected within the TIF district, but in land around it as well.
The city estimates around 900 residential units could be built in that eastern edge of Altoona, according to the newly amended TIF district plan. Some of those homes already will be under construction this summer by C&E Wurzer Builders, Golat noted.
A road and utilities are being extended this summer to a 17-acre site slated for commercial development in the area of U.S. 12 and Mayer Road.
The city recently decided to buy 80 acres of farmland on U.S. 12, just east of Green Thumb Landscaping and Accent Paint Store, to have some control over development in the area. On April 9, the City Council voted to buy the land for $1 million from ATR Properties of Eau Claire for the purpose of economic development.
The city has no firm plan yet for how the land will be developed, Golat said, but it may become home to a mix of uses. He noted that in addition to the southern edge of the land being along a highway, the north corner of it is along railroad tracks, both of which are attractive to businesses that rely on trains and trucks to move goods.
Altoona’s directions for growth are limited by geography, leaving east and south as the routes to expand the city. Altoona is bordered to the north by the Eau Claire River and to the west by Eau Claire city limits.