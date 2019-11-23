The property tax levy in Altoona could climb 35% next year, but the equalized tax rate would remain flat, according to the city’s preliminary budget.
The preliminary budget calls for a jump in the property tax levy from $2.41 million in the amended 2019 budget to $3.26 million, an increase of more than $850,000, according to information published on the city’s website.
The overall budget would climb from $11.06 million to $12.68 million, which is a 14.6% increase, the website states.
The equalized mill rate is $6.35 per $1,000 of property value, and that remains unchanged in 2020. However, the assessed mill rate would drop from $7.04 per $1,000 to $6.35.
“We did a re-evaluation (of properties) and that’s the primary reason the assessed mill rate is going down,” City Administrator Mike Golat explained.
Golat said he didn’t want to comment about the preliminary budget at this time because the City Council has not finalized it.
The council will hold its 2020 budget hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.
Councilman Matthew Biren said the council has taken extra time to go through the budget this year, and looked at how it would impact a variety of houses in the Altoona.
“I’m comfortable with knowing the city has to run, and this is the process,” Biren said Friday. “This was pieced together through our budget hearings. Most of us were comfortable with it. We’re glad we took extra time to go through it.”
Mayor Brendan Pratt didn’t return calls for comment.
Total revenues — other than from tax levy — would climb 8.83%, from $8.65 million to $9.42 million.
General government spending would climb 23.5%, from $787,000 to $972,000. Recreation & education spending would climb 34.7%, from $1.96 million to $2.64 million, the preliminary budget states.