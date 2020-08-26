Adjustments will likely need to be made to practices when Altoona football, boys soccer and volleyball returns to action in two weeks.
Thankfully for football coach Chad Hanson, this summer’s contact days served as a bit of a test run. And back in July, his Railroaders were under even tighter restrictions.
“I’ve heard that we can share equipment, meaning we can throw a football now,” Hanson said. “In camp we had our wide receivers running pass routes with no footballs involved.”
Altoona athletic director Elissa Upward announced Tuesday the school is planning on going forward with practices for football, soccer and volleyball – sports the WIAA has deemed high risk – starting on Sept. 8. The nature of those gatherings, as well as the chance to move to the next step and play games, will depend on upcoming Eau Claire City-County Health Department orders.
Upward has been clear in her communications with the Altoona community, as well in her conversation with the Leader-Telegram on Wednesday, that high-risk sports cannot be played in Eau Claire County under the current health order.
In addition to limiting gatherings to 100 people indoors and 250 outside, the latest order requires six feet of physical distancing between households to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“Actually having these kids go and play a game, we are not able to do that with the current order just because of that six-foot restriction,” Upward said. “Practices, you are able to implement a lot of things and change up your practices to make sure they still can happen. Obviously, it is going to look very different than what an actual game would look like, but we feel like it’s best to give the kids as many opportunities as possible while making sure we’re keeping them healthy.”
Sports, particularly those at a prep level, dominated the conversation in Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese’s scheduled press conference on Wednesday. Protests, first by Regis football players last Thursday and then by student-athletes from around the Chippewa Valley on Monday, have brought the issue to the forefront.
The Sept. 1 WIAA deadline for schools to determine whether they will play sports this fall or in the newly formed alternative spring is looming.
“It’s tough on kids,” Giese said. “It’s been tough on kids since March and I get that. We all need to find creative ways for our children and young adults to be physically active, to be in social connected situations where they can interact with one another.”
Giese has stressed that idea of creativity when discussing sports, and coaches have followed that mindset. Upward, who also serves as the Rails’ volleyball coach, mentioned using a shovel or pool noodles to mimic an opposing player going for a block near the net.
Hanson’s team usually relies on chemistry and timing while running an option offense. For now, the football team has broken up its most frequently used drill, the A Frame, into smaller pieces.
“We tried to break it down so we can still run the drill, with the goal of when we get to the point where we can have our quarterbacks and fullbacks running the A Frame, we could simply mesh them together,” Hanson said. “It’s very different, but it gives us that opportunity to try.”
It takes a great deal of creativity to come up with a way to play actual football while maintaining an adequate distance from teammates and foes. And while Giese noted she is not a football expert and did not want to comment on individual sports, she came close to confirming football cannot currently be played in the county.
“If physical activity is not possible six feet apart, there may be some specific activities that are not possible,” Giese said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department updates its health order every two weeks. The current order is set to run through Sept. 2, one day after schools in the county must tell the WIAA their plan of action.
Giese said she sent communications to local superintendents on Wednesday reminding them of the current order and the six-feet requirement.
She told WEAU on Aug. 14 that cases would need to drop to 50 in a two-week period for serious changes to the order to be made. The county saw 138 cases in a two-week span running from Aug. 10 to Monday.
The Eau Claire Area School District already deferred its fall sports offerings to the alternative spring period, which is scheduled to begin in February or March depending on the sport. Altoona, which has already begun play in low-risk sports, currently is planning on participating in the fall.
That may seem risky on the surface, but the WIAA has added flexibility for schools that go forward with sports this fall. Schools can still move a sport from the fall to the alternative spring after the Sept. 1 deadline if the team is unable to compete in more than 50 percent of its schedule.
Upward, like school leaders, coaches and parents around the country, is worried about the mental health of her student-athletes. While it lacks the same level of competition a game brings, the Altoona practices will at least offer players structure, physical activity and a chance to connect with peers.
For now, it will have to do.
“I really do think the kids just want to get back to some type of normal,” Upward said. “If we can provide that in any way, shape or form, that’s what we really want to do.”