Altoona’s property value nearly doubled in the past decade as the city’s business sector saw large growth via the River Prairie development and a boost in residential construction as well.
Last year there was $741.7 million in taxable property value in Altoona, up 93% from the $383.4 million within the city in 2010, according to a newly released report.
“We could see it coming to a certain extent, but it surpassed expectations,” city Administrator Michael Golat said of Altoona’s growth in the last 10 years.
For comparison, neighboring Eau Claire’s value is significantly higher — $5.7 billion last year — but it grew by 35.5% during the last decade, based on Altoona’s report.
Altoona’s value surged in large part due to new businesses and apartments in the River Prairie development, but the city’s growth also included new housing along U.S. 12 and older neighborhoods as well.
Appreciation in the housing market in recent years also contributed to the value of taxable property in the city rising, city planner Joshua Clements said.
He presented a development report to the City Council on Thursday night, which showed the different ways the city has changed since 2010.
“We’ve had a lot of new commercial development in the last 10 years,” Clements said in an interview with the Leader-Telegram.
There were $178 million worth of those business properties built during that time while residential growth was $165 million, according to equalized values in the city’s development report.
As a result of commercial properties growing more than housing did, the former increased as a portion of the city’s tax base.
In 2010, commercial buildings accounted for 26% of the city’s value, but reached just over 37% last year.
At the same time, residential properties went from 70% of the city’s tax base down to about 58% — a proportion akin to neighboring Eau Claire.
Not only does a more balanced tax base help out homeowners, Clements said, but the growing business community also brought more services that city residents and visitors can use.
Buying groceries, seeking medical help and going to outdoor concerts are among the new attractions to Altoona, which also now has a wider selection of restaurants, shops and senior housing.
“In the past, perhaps, we were viewed as a bedroom community to a certain extent to Eau Claire because we didn’t have as much commercial and industrial,” said Golat, who began as administrator in 2006.
But with the community’s changes, particularly with River Prairie, he said there is a stronger sense of identity for Altoona.
River Prairie is in a tax incremental financing district, which means taxes on the $209 million in new private buildings there currently are used to pay off the city’s expenses for creating the development. But in 2026, the value of the new businesses, offices and apartment buildings there is scheduled to go on the regular tax rolls to pay for city services, public schools, county government and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
In addition to River Prairie, another part of the city that’s seen a surge in growth is along the south side of U.S. 12. Formerly a golf course and country club, the Hillcrest Greens area now has many homes, a growing senior living complex, a convenience store and more lots ready to build on.
Altoona’s growth also spread throughout its older neighborhoods as developers took a second look at long-vacant lots while the residential real estate market grew hotter, Golat said.
Overall, the number of housing units — including family homes, apartments, senior living and duplexes — grew by 31% in the last decade. There were 3,045 dwellings in the city in 2010 compared to 3,984 last year.
Last year also was a record for Altoona with 182 new residential housing units approved.
New homes have been making room for an influx of people coming to live there.
Altoona ranked No. 4 among Wisconsin cities for its rate of population growth in the last decade. The state Department of Administration estimates that 1,091 people moved to Altoona since the 2010 Census counted 6,706 living in the city. That amounts to a 16.3% growth rate during the past 10 years.
Following the progress of the last decade, there is more growth already underway for the start of the 2020s.
New buildings for Prevea Health, WNB Financial, Hoeft Builders and Casey’s General Store were among those finished during 2019, so they’ll appear in the 2020 development report.
“There’s more coming, too,” Clements said.
Several additional apartment buildings and businesses already approved and in some stage of development in Altoona.