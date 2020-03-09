ALTOONA — Picking the right person to be Altoona’s next schools superintendent will be a top priority for whoever is elected next month to serve on the district’s school board, the three candidates agreed during a forum Monday night.
Those three candidates — incumbent Terry Neff and challengers Hillarie Roth and Gregg Webert — are vying for two seats on the school board. The trio shared their views and discussed their priorities in a congenial candidate forum at Altoona High School.
No strong disagreements emerged during the 45-minute event, as all three candidates expressed shock at the Feb. 21 arrest of the school district’s superintendent, 32-year-old Dan Peggs, and a desire to be part of the process of selecting his successor. Peggs is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography in 2015 before he was hired by the Altoona district. A federal grand jury indicted Peggs on Feb. 12.
“I grieved for several days after the news came out because I considered him a professional and personal friend,” said Neff, who wasn’t on the school board when Peggs was hired. “It was something nobody could have predicted.”
Getting the next superintendent choice right is the key issue facing the board, said Neff, a physician at Infinity Health Care who practices in occupational medicine.
“Obviously the school board needs to be sure that the vetting process is thorough and seek detailed input from the previous district as well as law enforcement,” Webert said, suggesting the background checks include not only formal conversations with administrative staff, but informal discussions with co-workers, cooks and custodians.
The goal of the process, Webert added, should be to answer an important question: “What was the person like to work for and work with?”
Webert said the next superintendent, ideally, would have experience as a teacher, principal and superintendent.
“I think we as a community were just completely and totally blindsided,” Roth said of Peggs’ arrest.
Finding a replacement with integrity is crucial, Roth said, joining the other candidates in advocating for community involvement in the selection process.
Perhaps, she said, it wouldn’t have taken so long to part ways with the district’s previous superintendent, Connie Biedron, if board members had listened sooner to staff members’ allegations that her management style created a climate of fear and intimidation.
Neff also called for community involvement, saying, “I think the more people involved in the process, the better.”
In their opening statements and in their answers on policy questions, the candidates attempted to show how their background and experience would help them be effective board members.
Webert focused on the unique perspective he would bring to the board because of his 36 years of experience as a public school teacher, mostly in the Eau Claire school district, and eight years as a substitute teacher, including a long-term stint in Altoona.
“I know how the classroom works. I’ve been there. I’ve done the job,” Webert said, noting that his two sons both went all the way through the Altoona school system and graduated as valedictorians.
If elected, Webert said he would emphasize listening to teachers to get their input and to address morale issues. He also warned that, as a result of Altoona’s rapid recent growth, the district must start planning for how to accommodate an influx of students.
Roth, who co-hosts a morning radio show on WWIB and is a registered nurse, said she has two daughters who attend school in the district and has been very involved as a volunteer at their schools. She also has regularly attended board meetings for the past year, was chosen as a parent liaison for the recent interview panel for Altoona middle school principal applicants and is president-elect of the Wisconsin Association for Talented and Gifted.
“My motto is, ‘I cannot change the world, but I will work every day to make my corner of it a better place,’ and I promise that as a school board member I will work hard to do that,” she said.
Neff said he has learned a lot in serving on the school board for about a year and would like to put his knowledge to work in helping the district through this difficult time of recovering from the Peggs ordeal and picking a replacement superintendent.
“It is a tough job,” Neff said of being a school board member. “I think we need steady hands at the wheel ... to get the ship back on a steady course.”
The spring election is Tuesday, April 7, although early voting will begin Monday, March 23.