The Altoona school board could be expanded from five board members to seven under a proposal being circulated by several members of the public.
Ben Coenen is among the people who are collecting the needed 500 signatures for a petition, which he wants to submit by Aug. 15 so it can be sent to the board for consideration at the district's annual meeting.
Coenen said that the idea of expanding the board has been considered before, but supporters started collecting signatures earlier this year to get the measure passed. Coenen said the public would be better served with a larger board.
“It’s the opportunity to get more voices into making these decisions, and let the general public stand up and be heard,” Coenen said.
Ron Walsh, who has worked twice as interim school superintendent, said he brought up expansion of the board a year and a half ago.
“It wasn’t a new idea. It sounded like people didn’t know how to get the ball rolling,” Walsh said. “I think it’s a great idea. It involves a couple more people in the decision-making process.”
Anyone who shows up at the annual meeting and lives in the boundaries of the Altoona school district is eligible to vote on the proposal, Walsh explained.
“It’s a meeting of the electors; it’s not a meeting of the board,” he said.
Many smaller school districts have just five board members. However, Walsh said that nearly every school district that has 1,000 or more students has a seven-member board, and many have nine members. Altoona had 1,622 students this past school year.
Coenen agrees that a larger board is needed because Altoona is a growing district.
“Altoona is growing at such a rapid rate, I see this (addition of board members) as catching up,” Coenen said. “You’ve seen quality people in Altoona step up and want to be on the school board.”
If the measure is approved at the annual meeting in September, the public would vote on electing new board members in April. Walsh said just one seat is up in April now, so instead, there would be three board members elected then.
Coenen is confident the measure will pass.
“I believe it will be widely supported,” he said. "I’ve had people call me, and email me.”
Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, who will become school superintendent July 1, declined to comment at this time because she hasn’t officially started working for the district.