ALTOONA — A member of the five-person Altoona school board has resigned, clearing a path for candidates to apply for a year-and-a-half-long term on the board.
Dr. Terry Neff said Tuesday that he and his family are relocating to the New England area, where he grew up, when his wife Dr. Paula Kleintjes Neff retires.
Kleintjes Neff is a professor and chair of UW-Eau Claire's biology department.
Neff was first appointed to the board in 2019. He won re-election to his seat in spring 2020.
He described his time on the school board as positive, noting that the board recently switched to operating under a new model called coherent governance.
“I think the board is a compatible group, and the only reason I’m stepping down is because we’re retiring to the East Coast,” Neff said.
Neff first announced his resignation at an Altoona school board Monday. His last meeting as a board member will be July 19, according to a news release from the school district.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dr. Neff for his service to the Board, to our students, and to the community of Altoona. We have benefited from his input and insights,” said board President Rick Risler in a statement.
The school board has 60 days after Neff’s last meeting to fill the vacancy on the board.
The five Altoona school board members serve three-year terms.