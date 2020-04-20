Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos will be the next leader of the Altoona school district.
The Altoona school board announced Monday night that they selected Taylor-Eliopoulos from among three finalists. The board met Saturday and again Monday to interview the candidates.
Taylor-Eliopoulos, 41, said she is excited for the new challenge.
“While I am proud of what we accomplished together in the last 13 years in Chippewa Falls, I feel equally honored to have been selected for the opportunity to serve the students, staff, families and greater community of Altoona,” she said. “Together, we will heal, move forward, and continue the great work that has been started.”
She will begin her duties as Altoona superintendent on July 1. She was one of three finalists for the position.
“We are so happy to move on as a great school with Taylor-Eliopoulos as our new superintendent,” Altoona board President Robin Elvig said in a press release announcing the hiring. “Our candidate pool was superb.”
Altoona interim Superintendent Ron Walsh also praised the selection.
“On behalf of the school board, I’d like to thank all the students, parents, community members and staff who participated in (Monday) morning’s meet the candidates forum,” Walsh said. “Altoona is poised to head into the future with strong leadership.”
Taylor-Eliopoulos is replacing Dan Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography. He was arrested Feb. 21 as he drove to school. The Altoona school board unanimously terminated his contract in March.
Peggs was hired as new superintendent in February 2019, replacing Connie Biedron.
Taylor-Eliopoulos was named Chippewa Falls superintendent in June 2015. She is a Chippewa Falls native and graduated from the high school in 1997. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English education from UW-Eau Claire in 2001, her master’s degree in education administration from UW-Superior in 2005 and her doctorate in education administration in March from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She became assistant middle school principal in 2007, then middle school principal in 2012.
Chippewa Falls School board member Pete Lehmann offered words of praise.
“The school district was proud to have a local superintendent from Chippewa Falls,” Lehmann said. “It was a privilege to have her serve the district she grew up in, and we’ll move forward and keep heading in the right direction.”
Taylor-Eliopoulos is married to Eau Claire Police Sgt. George Eliopoulos. Her father, Jon Taylor, is a retired battalion chief from the Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS Department.