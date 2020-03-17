The Altoona school board voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate the contract of schools Superintendent Dan Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Peggs, 32, had been on leave from his superintendent job since he was arrested Feb. 21 as he drove to school. He currently is released on 24-hour home confinement at a residence in Oregon, which is south of Madison.
The board's action takes effect immediately, interim schools Superintendent Ron Walsh said.
Peggs currently is not receiving any salary, Walsh said, but the district is required by law to grant him the vacation and personal days he is entitled to, which will last until March 24.
Walsh said the move will help the school district move beyond the case. "You have to move on, and taking care of business is part of it … and the sooner the better," he said.
But the district didn't rush into the action, Walsh said, adding, "People are always entitled to be treated fairly."
Peggs is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography in 2015 before he was hired by the Altoona district. A federal grand jury indicted Peggs on Feb. 12.
A federal prosecutor said last week in federal court that additional child pornography charges are expected to be filed after further review of an iPhone taken from Peggs reportedly found additional alleged child pornography images. The new evidence will be presented to a grand jury and could result in an indictment that adds counts of possessing child pornography to the single counts of sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography.
The original indictment alleged that between October 2015 and May 2016 Peggs recruited a minor and caused her to engage in a commercial sex act. The indictment also alleges that in December 2015 Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which was recorded on an iPhone.
The girl allegedly involved wasn’t an Altoona student but was a state resident who is now at least 18 years old.
If convicted, Peggs faces a sentence of from 10 years to life in prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge and 15 to 30 years for production of child pornography.
If charged and convicted of possessing child pornography, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.