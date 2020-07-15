Since it began 11 years ago, Altoona’s four-year-old kindergarten program has been spread across several facilities in the city.
But the next class of youngsters slated to arrive on Sept. 3 will all be under one roof since the Altoona school district has purchased a building for its 4K.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Laura Trachsel, 4K coordinator at Altoona schools.
Previously the program has used partnerships with St. Mary’s Elementary School (a private Catholic school), Head Start and three day care facilities. Altoona’s 4K students were spread among those buildings with their employees carrying out curriculum established and coordinated by Altoona schools.
But with the consolidation into one building, Altoona also is hiring three of its own 4K teachers and a trio of paraprofessionals that also will be in each classroom at the new facility.
In early May, the school district made an offer to purchase the building at 754 Bartlett Ave. from owners Elizabeth Feil and Douglas Chapman for $430,000, according to a resolution approved by the school board. To authorize the purchase, a special meeting of school district residents was held on May 27 with most people attending via teleconference due to restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Minutes from that meeting state that 56 people voted in favor of the purchase while 11 opposed it.
The project now is going through the city approval process, earning the approval Monday from Altoona’s Plan Commission. The City Council will have the deciding vote later this month on the rezoning request necessary for the building to be turned into a 4K school.
The 6,246-square-foot building sits on 1.3 acres in an area with a few businesses and homes. And it is conveniently located between Altoona’s elementary school and the district’s main campus with buildings for students grades four through high school.
Formerly used as offices for Halfmoon Education Inc. — a local nonprofit continuing education provider of seminars for various professionals — the building will undergo remodeling to quickly transform it for use as a small school.
Plans for remodeling the building show four classrooms (three for immediate use and one to allow for the program to grow), a few offices and cubbies lining hallways. Part of the building’s backyard will be fenced-in to create an enclosed playground for the students.
Around the building, its parking lot will be used for dropping off and picking up students via school buses and their parents’ vehicles.
“This one really fits our needs,” Trachsel said, noting that consolidating into one site has long been a goal for the 4K program.
Altoona schools superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the decision to consolidate should not reflect negatively on the facilities that worked with Altoona for years to make its 4K program possible.
“We’ve had a good relationship with them,” she said.
Other Wisconsin school districts who began their 4K programs in other facilities in their communities have also brought the classes into their own buildings in recent years, Eliopoulos said, citing Cadott, Cornell and Abbotsford as some examples in the area.
“One of the greatest benefits is equity in programming,” she said, noting that the district can ensure the same educational experience for students when 4K classes are taught by district staff at one site.
Aside from the difficulty of coordinating the same educational experience at five different facilities, Trachsel said having the 4K students spread apart meant they weren’t able to make as many friends than if they were all together.
“They didn’t really have the social experience with other kids in their 4K class that they’d continue onto kindergarten with,” she said.
Bringing students into one building also provides an atmosphere that gets the students prepared for what they’ll experience when they move onto elementary school.
“It’s kind of the perfect transitional step,” Trachsel said.
Just over 80 students are signed up to start 4K in the fall, she said, which is a little lower than the usual 100 children who attend. However, she noted that more families still may sign up their children prior to school starting.
Altoona school district’s leadership team has been meeting to discuss plans and procedures related to the coronavirus, but have not yet finalized those for the school year’s start in early September, Eliopoulos said.
“It is taking time to wade through everything,” she said.
While the school district is still discussing potential measures to take as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the start of the academic year nears, Trachsel expects that it will cause some changes to how 4K children are taught.
“The social-emotional needs of our children are going to be our biggest focus in 4K,” she said.
While that usually is a big part of the curriculum for 4K students, Trachsel said it is increasing in importance as young children observe the impact that the pandemic is having on their parents and other adults.
“I think there’s a little more worry on kids’ shoulders right now,” she said.