The Altoona school district is anticipating a slightly lower tax rate for the 2019-20 school year.
The district is expecting a tax rate of $9.48 per $1,000 of assessed value, said Michael Markgren, district business manager. It would be a six percent drop over the 2018-19 tax rate.
If approved, the rate would require property taxes of $1,422 on a $150,000 home.
It would mark the fourth year in a row the Altoona school district’s tax rate has lowered, Markgren said. The district’s tax rate dropped by 4.9% in 2018-19, and by 6.4% in 2017-18.
“ … The mill rate (school district levied tax dollars) has consistently gone down over the years,” said Dan Peggs, Altoona schools superintendent, in a Sept. 24 news release. “This is true again for us in the upcoming budget.”
Final state aid and budget numbers won’t come until October, so projections may still change.
The district’s tax rate is projected to be lower despite a proposed higher tax levy — the district is anticipating a $6.4 million levy, compared to $6.2 million in 2018-19.
That’s due to a rise in property values within the school district, Markgren said.
“My preliminary numbers are showing a little over 10% (rise), which is huge,” Markgren said, adding that new construction and a 2018 citwide exterior revaluation likely pushed up property values.
The district is anticipating a balanced budget, with revenues projected to be $19.9 million and expenditures at $19.8 million. If approved, the district would expect a surplus of about $118,000.
Expenditures are projected to rise by about a half percent over the last school year. That’s because in 2018-19 the district wrapped up an annual $400,000 contribution for an Altoona schools referendum passed in 2014, Markgren said: “Our commitment was $400,000 for five years, and last year was the last year of that.”
State aid for the Altoona district is projected to rise nearly 1.75% over last year, an anticipated $12.6 million for 2019-20, according to budget projection documents from the district.
“Altoona’s growing and we have a lot of student need, so we did have to add some positions and some other things,” Markgren said. “To come out with a surplus is really satisfying.”
The district’s general fund balance is projected to sit at about $2.8 million at the end of the 2019-20 school year. It’s doubled from $1.3 million in the 2014-15 year, Markgren said.