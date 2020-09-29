EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona school has netted one of the country’s top education awards for closing achievement gaps in English and math performance.
Altoona Intermediate School, which was created in 2013 and serves about 250 fourth- and fifth-grade grade students, is one of eight schools in Wisconsin to receive a National Blue Ribbon Schools Award this year.
School officials said they believe it’s the first time AIS, or the district, has received a National Blue Ribbon Schools award.
“My first thought was ‘I’ve got to let my staff know.’ It validated so much of the hard work we’ve put in,” said AIS principal Andrea Steffen, who’s led the school since 2015.
“I am thrilled for them,” said Heidi Eliopoulos, Altoona schools superintendent, who began as superintendent in July. “It’s exciting, and yet, not surprising … Altoona Intermediate School has some really incredible things going on.”
This year, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools program honored 367 schools nationwide. Schools are honored for either overall academic excellence or for their progress in closing achievement gaps.
Schools that win the achievement gap-closing honor, like AIS did this year, are considered to have made the greatest strides in the nation in closing student subgroups’ achievement gaps in English and math.
“Across the country, students living in poverty, students of minority ethnicities, students in special education, across the country and historically, have performed at lower levels than their similar-age peers,” Eliopoulos said. “It wasn’t different at the AIS five years ago.”
Looking for changes
Around 2015, the school began making a few changes to teaching technique and curriculum.
Teachers and staffers switched tactics and began to “push in” when students were struggling rather than pulling them out of classes to do remedial work, Steffen said. Instead of only focusing on getting struggling students to complete their assignment, teachers who “push in” now use a specific curriculum to figure out what concept the student is struggling with, and help them understand it.
“(Teachers) have to be able to tell where students are at in their learning target,” Steffen said. “If they’re not (there), we help them problem-solve to get there.”
But perhaps the biggest shift at AIS was the introduction of PLCs, or professional learning communities, school officials said.
Using the PLC approach, teachers meet in teams weekly, or daily, to analyze student learning data and exchange ideas of how to help students academically, emotionally and socially.
At AIS, teachers use those data to create what Steffen calls “action plans” for their classrooms.
“We’ve been developing our professional learning communities for the last four years,” Steffen said. “There are so many different initiatives out there to pick from … we’re not doing that. We’re saying, what are the actual evidence and research-based practices that really have had an impact on learning?”
For the Altoona school, it’s PLCs. They have made “a huge impact,” Steffen added. “I’ve just got a staff who embraces it.”
Studies indicate that “well-developed” PLCs have a positive effect on both teaching and students’ academic achievement.
“Instead of a group of 20 students benefiting from the mindset and strategy of one teacher, you have seven or eight teachers working together to strategize to help their students,” Eliopoulos said.
State data suggest that there’s been an impact on students at AIS over the last few years: The school has significantly closed academic gaps in English language arts and math.
In its 2016-17 state score card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, AIS scored an 88 out of a possible 100 in closing achievement gaps, calculating both English language arts and math.
Two years later, in 2018-19, the school scored 97.9 on the same measure.
The school’s overall student achievement in English language arts and math went up between 2016 and 2018 too, from an overall score of 63.9 out of 100 to 74.8 out of 100.
“Looking at the trend line of their data especially with gap closure, it’s incredible the way they’ve closed the gap and lifted up student achievement in a fairly short period of time,” Eliopoulos said.
In the 2018-19 school year, AIS’ student body was 85.4% white, 6.5% two or more races, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 2.7% Asian and 1.5% Black or African American, according to state DPI figures.
Nearly half, 46%, of its students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to the school’s Blue Ribbon Award application.
Looking ahead
Both Steffen and Eliopoulos acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic will be a big setback for schools looking to close achievement gaps.
Most, if not all students experience some degree of “summer slide,” a phenomenon where kids typically perform slightly lower academically in the fall after not being in day-to-day classes for three months. COVID-19 could significantly worsen that slide, some experts predict.
“That doesn’t mean we can’t close it,” Steffen said of that predicted gap. “We know where they’re at and we have to diligently plan strategies to help them close those gaps … the key is to identify it with the kids, then strategically teach to close those skills.”
A total of eight Wisconsin schools won National Blue Ribbon awards for 2020. In addition to the Altoona Intermediate School, other Wisconsin schools that were honored for closing achievement gaps are in Milwaukee, Lake Delton, Superior, Menasha, Racine and Wausau.
“I’m so proud of Altoona Intermediate School for what they’ve done to beat the odds,” Eliopoulos said Monday.
“To say we are honored and thrilled is just an understatement,” Steffen added.