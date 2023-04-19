ALTOONA — The narrow defeat of a building referendum earlier this month is leading the Altoona school district to continue temporary measures to address facility constraints before making a future request to voters.
On April 4, the district’s $26 million referendum that was primarily for buying and repurposing a business building so it could become a school for lower grades came up short in a 1,614-1,531 vote.
Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the district put out relevant, clear and accessible information on its building needs, but understands that it comes down to the choice of voters.
“We understand that, in the end, each community member has to consider all of the factors and cast the vote that they feel is best,” she said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The bulk of the referendum, $23 million, would’ve been for purchasing and remodeling the National Business Institute building, 1218 McCann Drive, so it could be used for the district’s 4K, kindergarten and first grade classes. The other $3 million in the referendum would’ve paid for smaller capital maintenance projects at Altoona Middle School.
The additional borrowing would’ve added $69 per $100,000 of property value to tax bills, according to an estimate the school district provided in January.
Though the referendum lost by a narrow margin, Eliopoulos said the district is not planning to bring back the same option again in a future election.
“The community rejected the proposal already and we want to respect that,” she said.
And secondly, she doubts the option to buy the NBI building that’s currently for sale would still be available in the future.
For the time-being the school district is planning to do some smaller repair and improvement projects that fit in its budget, Eliopoulos said.
“Realistically, there are some limitations with that approach,” she wrote in the email. “At some point in the future, I imagine the district will need to pursue a referendum again.”
Enrollment growth in recent years driven by Altoona’s surge in development had prompted the school district to seek more classroom space through this month’s referendum.
In six years the district’s student headcount has gone up just over 11%. There were 1,696 students enrolled in 2017-18, but it has climbed to 1,891 in the current school year.
A February 2022 study done by the Applied Population Laboratory at UW-Madison to project future enrollment trends at Altoona schools did cast some doubt on continued growth.
That study concluded that trends in births and migration would lead to the district’s student population to get smaller in coming years. Researchers forecast Altoona’s enrollment would fall to 1,785 in 2026-27 and continue to decline to 1,651 by 2031-32. The study did note that its projections for the next five years are more reliable than its forecast farther out.
Altoona is currently at its capacity for three of its grade levels, prompting the district to close open enrollment for them. Eliopoulos said the district has been using that as a stop-gap measure to address its enrollment crunch for larger classes of students and will continue to do so.
The Altoona school board will have its first post-referendum meeting on Monday. The process leading up to the April 4 referendum as well as its outcome will be on the agenda for that meeting, Eliopoulos said
