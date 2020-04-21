When in-person classes were abruptly canceled this spring to limit the spread of the coronavirus, so was Altoona seventh-grader Rebecca Roth’s assignment to write a persuasive essay.
But Roth had other ideas. She elected to write the essay anyway and use it to try to persuade the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to reconsider its interpretation of Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order as prohibiting teacher parades such as the April 8 event in which Altoona High School teachers drove around town and greeted students from their vehicles.
“This ban should be lifted because events like this are beneficial towards the mental health of the students, the staff in the parade, and the community in general,” Roth wrote in an email to the Health Department.
“Many students are scared and feel very alone in these uncertain times,” she continued. “At school, the staff is always there. When we can’t see each other, we all suffer, and everyone who saw the parade two weeks ago felt reconnected. Future events like this have been banned because they bring people out of their homes for “unnecessary reasons.” How can something that brings people together and gives them hope be considered unnecessary?”
Roth’s argument apparently was persuasive enough that Health Department officials reversed their ruling. The change of heart was confirmed in an email Roth received Monday from Health Department official Daniel Peterson.
“Your concerns were reviewed by staff and generated much discussion,” Peterson wrote. “The opinion reached is that, as you suggested, driving by a student’s house can be viewed as part of a teacher’s educational responsibilities and may provide mental health support to some students. Although car parades by teachers for educational and mental health support will be allowed, car parades for other reasons such as birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries and other personal events will still be considered nonessential travel and not allowed.”
Health Department Director Lieske Giese, who earlier this month had classified the parades as not permitted because they weren’t deemed a form of essential travel, confirmed Monday at a news conference that the events are allowable as part of an educational strategy to provide emotional support for students.
Still, she reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing to avoid potential transmission of COVID-19.
“We’re working hard with schools to make sure they understand the risk involved,” Giese said. “As the weather gets better, the risk we have — because teachers are well loved in our community — is that people will get too close. So we’re really working hard so our education providers understand those risks, protect against those risks and only use those strategies when they see no other alternatives to bring that educational content to their students.”
Roth was thrilled with the response. And surprised.
“To be honest, I didn’t really think they’d pay attention to my essay because I’m just a seventh-grader,” said Roth, the daughter of newly elected Altoona school board member Hillarie Roth and her husband, Dean.
But this wasn’t an ordinary middle school essay. In addition to making her personal case, Rebecca Roth sought the opinions of multiple Altoona students and teachers and included their supporting statements in the paper.
Altoona Middle School social studies teacher Colleen Chmelik, for instance, maintained that doing a teacher parade can have benefits for the mental and emotional well-being of teachers as well as students.
“We miss our students and want to see them in person, especially now that we know we don’t get to see ‘our kids’ again this school year,” Chmelik wrote, adding that a teacher parade, with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines, would bring “a bit of personal closure to this school year on both sides of the car doors.”
Altoona music teacher Lauren Lierman, who participated in the earlier parade, said the event didn’t seem any more dangerous than going for a neighborhood walk and provided a welcome emotional lift.
“Seeing the faces of my students both filled and broke my heart,” she wrote.
Lierman also appreciated Roth’s ambition, telling the Leader-Telegram, “It was so cool to see a young person advocating for something they are passionate about and doing it in a productive and thoughtful way.”
Hillarie Roth, who indicated she and her husband try to model the behavior of fighting hard for what they think is right, said she is proud of her daughter’s successful lobbying effort.
Interim Altoona schools Superintendent Ron Walsh also was impressed by Rebecca Roth’s problem-solving ability and vowed that school and district officials would discuss whether to hold more teacher parades. The previous event was well received and was something staff members wanted to do, he said.
“There are so many things you can’t do right now, and this is something you can do,” Walsh said.
For her part, Roth is hopeful an Altoona Middle School teacher parade will be rolling down her street someday soon.
“I’m really close with all my teachers at school,” she said, “and I really, really miss seeing them.”