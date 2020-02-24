MADISON — Altoona school Superintendent Dan Peggs, who spent the weekend in jail on child pornography and sex trafficking charges, is out of federal custody.
Magistrate Stephen Crocker approved a release plan that included a “boatload” of conditions including no contact with children, even his own, without prior court approval.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger had no objections to Peggs' release, saying the case involved only one victim and Peggs stopped having contact with her when she turned 18 years old about 3½ years ago.
Peggs will be confined to his house 24 hours each day as a condition of his release.
The Altoona School District prohibited Peggs from being on school property, said Pfluger, and his round-the-clock home confinement will reinforce that.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said she did not know where Peggs will be on house arrest.
Peggs, who appeared in a Dane County Jail uniform, remained silent during Monday afternoon’s hearing and allowed his attorney, federal defender Peter Moyers, to represent him. Moyers will be replaced on the case by his supervisor Joseph Bugni, who is in trial this week.
Crocker set no future court dates for Peggs’ case and will consult Bugni when available.
The federal indictment alleges that between October 2015 and May 2016, Peggs recruited an underage female to engage in a commercial sex act. Peggs is accused of using the minor to engage in a sexually explicit act that was video recorded in December 2015 on an iPhone.
If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on the sex trafficking charge alone. On the child pornography charge, the penalty ranges from 15 to 30 years in prison.
Also last week, a Charlotte, N.C. man, Bryan Lee Ragon, 43, is charged with sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, transportation of a minor and receipt of child pornography.
Federal authorities have said Peggs' and Ragon's cases are related.