When Shannon Camlek was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia a little over a year ago, it would’ve been understandable for her to focus solely on her own survival.
Instead, Camlek, who has been a teacher in the Altoona school district for 30 years, has aimed to thrive. And to her, that means continuing to make a difference for students, fellow teachers and the entire community.
“Every person is struggling and you can’t just survive — you’ve got to thrive,” said Camlek, who is now in remission after a year of chemotherapy, medications and a stem cell transplant. “You’ve got take what you’re given and thrive. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
In honor of her continued work and how she inspired the community since last April when she was diagnosed with cancer and began treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Camlek was named the first recipient of Altoona’s Got Heart Award last week.
Mike Golat, Altoona city administrator, said Camlek inspired the award, which will recognize someone each year who embodies the Altoona spirit by being a model of courage, compassion and kindness while always putting others first, even in the face of adversity.
“Shannon got sick but people rallied around her and made things happen in her name to make Altoona a better place,” Golat said. “Even though she had a real tough year, she really did inspire so many people and maintained her grace and sense of humor. It’s clear how beloved she is by her coworkers and students, who all rallied around her.”
Golat said Camlek’s impact is clear based on the laundry list of community events she inspired since she began her battle with cancer.
In the last year, there were two blood drives held in Altoona in her honor, the first of which set a record for having the most first-time donors give blood.
In honor of Camlek’s birthday and her blood type, May 15 was declared “Be Positive Day” in the Altoona school district. All day, students wrote positive messages on sidewalks, delivered flowers to community members and filled the school halls with positive banners.
On another day, the halls of Altoona schools were filled with orange T-shirts in Camlek’s honor.
The school district and three Eau Claire middle schools competed in a kickball game that raised thousands of dollars to aid Camlek in her battle with cancer. And because of the success of that event, it will continue in the years to come as a way to help a Chippewa Valley educator in need.
“We really want to hold people up and recognize them for doing good things in our community,” Golat said. “Shannon is someone who really embodies the Altoona spirit.”
Dan Peggs, incoming superintendent of Altoona schools, said he quickly learned upon getting started in the district that Camlek was respected by nearly everyone, known by all for her signature high kicks, good sense of humor and ability to make students and fellow teachers alike think outside the box.
That spirit never faltered after she was diagnosed with leukemia, Peggs said.
“You could look at your own personal struggles as a moment to take the spotlight, but she’s used this to inspire students and teachers in the school district and the greater community,” Peggs said. “She’s very deserving of this award. She’s good for Altoona and I think Altoona’s good for her.”
And, instead of sitting idly as she itches to get back into the classroom in the fall, Camlek has established two new clubs at the school district in the last few months.
“I wanted to stay involved and connected with the school — this is just what I do,” Camlek said. “I love it. I feed off the energy of kids.”
Camlek’s Connect It Club launches next week for some of the sixth-graders she never got to teach this year. The group of 12 students will each be paired with a senior resident living at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, and teach them new skills and read to them, among other activities.
“I think both groups have a need to be listened to and can really connect,” Camlek said. “It may seem like an odd coupling but they have such an affinity for one another — one has done it all and the other has yet to do it.”
Camlek said she got the idea for the club after running into Kelsey Schwellenbach, a former student who is now resident services supervisor at The Classic.
Schwellenbach said giving the seniors, who are all suffering from memory loss, one-on-one time is incredibly valuable to them.
“Sometimes when they connect one-on-one with someone, they can recall memories that they wouldn’t have been able to on their own,” Schwellenbach said.
“Mrs. Camlek is so connected with the community and it’s neat to see,” she added. “This is so her.”
With the help of her family, Camlek also established the Invest It Club, which will help offset the costs of graduation lock in parties for the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. As part of the club, the students will invest the money in the stock market — something they learned about in Camlek’s class.
But to Camlek, the real award should be given to Altoona. Though she lives in Fall Creek, Camlek said she considers Altoona, where she started her teaching career 30 years ago, her true home.
“The Heart of Altoona award should really be given to the people of Altoona because they supported me,” Camlek said, smiling as she flipped through a book of photos commemorating the last year. “This is all because of the power of the people of Altoona — the families, the neighbors, the kids. They gave me strength.”