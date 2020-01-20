Construction on the Veterans Tribute Trail in Altoona is slated to begin in June, with a goal of the first phase being completed by Veteran’s Day in November.
The Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation and the city of Altoona are holding an open house on Feb. 5 to give the public a glimpse of the updated blueprints for the park, which is estimated to cost up to $2.2 million and be constructed over a four-year-period. It will be constructed in River Prairie Park along the Chippewa River.
The tribute will include monuments, a statute of local war eagle Old Abe, flags for each branch of the military, a plaza, a water feature honoring those who were prisoners of war or missing in action, and an area recognizing Gold Star families.
Mark Beckfield, an Eau Claire County Board supervisor and veteran’s tribute project organizer, said fundraising has exceeded his expectations, as organizers now have more than $1.5 million between pledges and cash-on-hand.
“We’re ahead of schedule,” Beckfield said of their fundraising goals. “Phase one is 100% covered. We’re paying as we go; we aren’t taking out any loans.”
Beckfield added that they’ve had tremendous support from the business community.
“We’re getting construction people offering to do in-kind volunteer services,” Beckfield said. “I’ve never seen a project the community has embraced so well, and so passionately. The list of donors is getting longer every day.”
The open house will allow the public the opportunity to see the updated ideas for the tribute.
“Things are going along very nicely. The council and parks and recreation department have been in 100 percent agreement with us,” Beckfield said Monday. “We have agreed in principal on the drawings. We’re going to show the community what it will look like and get their input.”
The veterans’ tribute was originally slated to be constructed in Eau Claire, but organizers announced last July it would be built in Altoona instead. Beckfield said the layout is much better in the Altoona location, and there is infrastructure already in place that will allow them to move forward quickly.
“The restrooms are there; the amphitheater is right next door,” Beckfield said. “In Eau Claire, it would have taken three years to get to this point.”
The tribute trail will begin with the Civil War, and will have monuments for each of 13 wars since then, Beckfield explained. The goal is to add artwork and some life-sized statues over time. They have sold hundreds of “legacy stones,” which will be placed in the ground this year.
The monuments will all be “GPS coded,” meaning that people can stop at a station and access information about each monument on their cell phones, he said.
The tribute will honor soldiers, not war, he added.
“There will be no weapons of war — no tanks, no howitzers,” he said.
The first phase is expected to cost between $600,000 and $700,000. Beckfield said the group will seek bids in coming months so construction can begin in June. A groundbreaking date of June 12 has been schedule, which will feature a Blue Angels flyover during that ceremony.
Altoona city administrator Mike Golat echoed Beckfield’s comments that the planning process has gone smoothly.
“We’re looking forward to getting the more detailed plans,” Golat said. “The communications have been really positive. Now it’s the details of the plans we’ll be looking at, as things get more finalized.”
Golat agreed that the fundraising has exceeded his expectations.
“I’m encouraged and grateful to the community, who have pitched in on this great project,” Golat said. “It reflects the importance of the project to the community.”
Beckfield said it is important to tell the stories of all the various wars and conflicts the United States has been involved in and share the stories through the monuments.
“If we don’t put down the history, we’ll forget it,” Beckfield said.