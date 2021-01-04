EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona woman accused of sending threatening text messages to herself and her family members and telling police the threats were sent to her from an ex-boyfriend has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.
The woman was also accused of sending false threats to the Stanley-Boyd school district.
Brittany A. Frane, 24, 1128 Fifth St. East, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of terrorist threats and identity theft.
Frane pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of telephone harassment and obstructing an officer. For the misdemeanor charges Judge Emily Long fined Frane $1,772.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, one of the felony charges will be dismissed and the second one will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct if Frane pays an additional $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 120 hours of community service, pays an undetermined amount of restitution, and has no contact with the victims.
Frane must also write letters of apology to the victims.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police met with Frane Feb. 17 after Frane said an ex-boyfriend had sent her and her family members threatening messages. The text messages threatened to kill Frane, Frane’s family members and anyone who attempted to stop him.
Threats were also sent to the Stanley-Boyd school district.
After hearing the suspect might be in downtown Eau Claire, officers and detectives searched the area around Bolton Refuge House but did not find anything.
Frane said she received more threatening texts just before midnight that day. Officers searched the area again and did not find anything suspicious.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Lab’s examination of Frane’s phone showed that Frane had sent the threatening texts to herself and family members using an app to make the texts appear to be coming from a different phone number.
The Stanley-Boyd school district held schools on a “soft hold” on Feb. 18 and limited foot traffic in and out of its buildings, and there was a police presence at Stanley-Boyd schools that day.