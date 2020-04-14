Joshua Clements, Altoona’s city planner, has won the third open seat on the Eau Claire school board.
Clements is the registered write-in candidate who won the most votes in the April 7 election, according to certified results from the Eau Claire school district’s board of canvass.
He beat out two other registered write-ins, Eau Claire software engineer Justin Hendrickson and Regis High School student Eric Fisher.
The school district on Tuesday did not immediately release the number of votes each of the three write-ins received.
Write-in candidates received a total of 2,537 votes in Eau Claire County, or about 9% of the vote.
Clements said when he joined the race in early February that he would use his community development expertise in serving on the board, and noted that the district is facing decisions about overcrowding in some schools and updates to others.
It is Clements’ second run for the Eau Claire school board. He was in a group of seven candidates that ran in April 2018 for four school board seats.
Clements currently serves as chairman of the district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee since 2017.
He joins incumbents Lori Bica and Phil Lyons as winners in the April election.
Clements’ term will be shorter than the other two board seats: As the two top vote-getters, Bica and Lyons will serve standard three-year terms. But the third open seat was created when former member Joe Luginbill resigned in 2019, and is for just one year.
Clements’ seat will be up for re-election in April 2021.
He is expected to be officially seated on the board on April 27.
Bica, the board’s vice president, got the highest number of votes with 14,045, and Lyons received 11,701 votes, according to unofficial results across the three counties.
Bica, who has served on the board since 2017, is a UW-Eau Claire psychology professor. Lyons, UW-Stout’s chief business officer, was appointed to the board in December.
The school board’s third incumbent, Charles Vue, did not seek re-election.
Total votes cast in the Eau Claire school board race in Eau Claire County were 27,333.