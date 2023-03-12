My apologies to anyone in the Chippewa Valley who was expecting an Amazon delivery on Valentine’s Day. A van brought my package in the afternoon and couldn’t get back up our steep driveway for the rest of the night.

In Lake Hallie, the 14th of February was a balmy 41 degrees and rainy. When I left for work, I was hopeful the many layers of packed snow on my driveway would melt. Instead, it became even more like a bobsled run.