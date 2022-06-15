EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire company that designs, makes and sells merchandise for musical artists, local businesses, authors and more has its sights set on land in what the city is billing as a "maker's district."
Ambient Inks, 524 Water St., is entering a three-month negotiating period with the city's Redevelopment Authority for the company's plans to build on a lot in the Cannery District.
"It’s kind of like a blank canvas down there at the Cannery District,” said Aaron Brice, co-founder and director of Ambient Inks.
And like every artist, Brice is fond of coming up with creative ways to adorn a blank canvas.
In the Cannery District, his company is looking to make a two-story building with a 34,200-square-foot footprint, located just north of local brewery the Brewing Projekt. The new location would allow Ambient Inks to bring together its workforce that is currently split between its production facility on Water Street and a warehouse on Alpine Road.
"This build would be a new construction to unite both of our facilities and both of our teams,” Brice said.
The larger facility will triple the company's production space, greatly increase its warehouse capacity and lead to the creation of 20 to 30 new jobs, Brice said.
"It’s a major expansion for us. We’re considering it our forever home,” he said.
For the benefit of employees, the building is being planned with spaces including a small gym, yoga studio, lounge, nursing room, large kitchen and communal workspaces.
Fitting with the company's sustainability ethos, solar panels, a green roof and a rainwater collection system are all being factored into the building's design.
Ambient Inks, which does much of its sales online, at events and in other stores, would also become a destination in itself with the new building.
The building would feature Ambient Inks' own retail space, a small spot for live music performances and ways for passersby to watch designing and printing that goes on there.
“We plan to have a lot of windows along the street and the bike path to invite people inside to learn about the process,” said Mikala Dale, the company's operations director.
The company currently employs 43 people who design, print and sell merchandise, namely apparel, for over 180 musical acts, as well as many businesses, organizations and events. Ambient Inks' customers include musicians Bon Iver, Chris Kroeze, Them Coulee Boys and Trampled by Turtles; comedian Charlie Berens; authors Mike Perry and Nikolas Butler; and podcast You Must Remember This. The company has also made merchandise for the Eaux Claires festival, Leinenkugel's Brewing Co., The Local Store and Revival Records.
Brice and co-founder Tim Brunner started Ambient Inks in 2009 in the garage of the house they were renting in Menomonie while they were both attending UW-Stout. Quickly growing from there, the two relocated the business to space in Banbury Place in Eau Claire before moving into the ground-floor storefront on Water Street in 2015.
Aaron White, Eau Claire's economic development manager, said Ambient Inks is exactly the kind of company sought for the Cannery District.
“It hits a lot of metrics and goals that were intended in the district,” White said. "It fits real well with what we’re doing down there.”
The area has been envisioned as a "maker's district" to include businesses that produce locally-made products, including the Brewing Projekt.
Where Ambient Inks plans to go is a long, narrow lot at the northeast corner of a roundabout where Oxford Avenue and Platt Street meet. The lot is directly north of the Brewing Projekt and east of a large parcel where Minneapolis-based P&R Companies is planning two buildings with apartments and commercial space.
Ambient Inks included an early construction estimate of $9 million for its new building, but noted that will be refined as the design process continues. The company's proposal said it does plan to ask the city for some funding help through the tax increment financing district that covers the Cannery District.
How much assistance the building project is seeking, a construction timeline, price for the land, terms of a developers agreement and more detailed design elements are all items that would be addressed following the 90-day negotiation window that began Wednesday with the Redevelopment Authority.