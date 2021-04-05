EAU CLAIRE — "Next stop: Eau Claire."
Such an announcement on a passenger train — something that's been missing from the local landscape for nearly six decades — could become a reality if a recently released map from Amtrak becomes a reality.
The government-sponsored national rail network's Amtrak Connects US vision includes enhanced service on existing train routes in Wisconsin and new service to Eau Claire, Madison and Green Bay.
Regional rail enthusiasts such as Scott Rogers, chairman of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition, were fully on board with the new map showing service from Chicago to St. Paul via Eau Claire.
"Being included in the nationwide vision is further validation that we have the potential ridership here to justify adding passenger rail service to our region," said Rogers, also vice president of governmental affairs for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. "We have some of the fastest-growing counties and cities in the state. Adding passenger rail will help enhance the attractiveness of our communities and help that growth continue."
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari called the document an "aspirational" map.
"It's a vision. It's what we think at the minimum should occur," Magliari said. "We believe there are large parts of states, even that we serve today, that could benefit from improved mobility. For Eau Claire, that means not only service to the Twin Cities, but to the rest of Wisconsin."
Amtrak indicated the expanded U.S. rail system could be built with funding from President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, specifically the $80 billion Biden proposes to allocate to rail. The plan would "create jobs, improve the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions and generate economic growth,” Amtrak said in a statement.
Citing increasing traffic congestion on Interstate 94, Magliari said, "There has to be a better way to get from here to there and from there to there, and this is a way to do it."
Efforts to bring passenger rail to Eau Claire are following two parallel tracks.
In addition to the Amtrak proposal, the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition has been focusing on reintroducing passenger rail service through a public-private partnership that would contract with a non-Amtrak private carrier to operate the service. The initial goal is to offer four trains a day between Eau Claire and St. Paul, with stops in Hudson, Baldwin and Menomonie along the way, said Rogers, who characterized the initiative as complementary to the Amtrak proposal.
The service, which Rogers suggested could be launched in three to five years, would aim to be at least as fast as driving but offer passengers the opportunity to work or relax en route without concerns about traffic and weather, he said.
The commission has been working with local units of government to form the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission to represent the public interest in coordinating efforts to implement the proposed service, undertake local planning and pursue the long-term vision that includes service to Milwaukee and Chicago.
The commission held its first meeting Monday. Participants in the panel include Eau Claire, Dunn and St. Croix counties as well as the cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Baldwin, New Richmond and Hudson.
Eau Claire County Supervisor Jim Dunning, who was elected interim chairman of the new commission, said the participation of so many counties and communities along the proposed route is a sign of their strong support for bringing passenger rail to the region.
Dunning said he expects the panel to ensure local governments follow through on projects such as building depots and establishing shuttle services to support the service.
Amtrak's envisioned rail network would build new or improved rail corridors in 25 states, connecting up to 160 more communities and serving 20 million more passengers, the company said.
"With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country — and we are ready to deliver," Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. "America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”
Rogers noted that Amtrak's proposed additional routes are the same as those envisioned in Wisconsin's latest State Rail Plan, adopted in 2014.
Amtrak and the Wisconsin and Minnesota transportation departments are working to extend one of the Chicago-Milwaukee "Hiawatha" trains across the state to Tomah, La Crosse, Winona, Red Wing and St. Paul — stations already served by the long-distance "Empire Builder." That plan would include dedicated shuttle connections to serve Eau Claire, Madison and Rochester, Minnesota.
Shuttles have been extremely successful in generating more train ridership in some parts of the country, Magliari said.
"The general idea," Rogers said, "is that you'd basically be able to buy a train ticket that would start in Eau Claire and you'd take a shuttle to Tomah and then get on a train from there to wherever you want to go."
Rogers expressed confidence that bringing passenger rail back to west-central Wisconsin is viable.
"Where service has been reliable and competitive, people use it," he said. "That has been true all over the country."