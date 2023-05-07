As I write this my wife Betty and I are in London now one day removed from the coronation of King Charles III. I’d like to share a summary of what it was like to be in this iconic capital during Britain’s first coronation in 70 years.
When we heard the coronation was going to be in May we thought it’d be fun to travel to the UK to coincide with the event. As frequent travelers we’re no strangers to London and have enjoyed their great museums theatres and pub scene on previous visits.
Due to massive crowds and heightened security we knew this trip to England would be far different. Thus, we tried to keep our expectations modest — especially knowing we’d be viewing developments from a distance, maybe a great distance. That did not dampen our excitement because we also knew that, barring a natural or man made calamity, the coronation was going to be the biggest happening on the planet.
Although the days of empire for Britannia are long gone it was a given the Brits were going to put on a global show of pomp and pageantry and ultimately our goal was to take in as much as we could and just be part of the celebration whatever that might ultimately entail.
On Thursday we took a red-eye Delta flight from Minneapolis and arrived in London at 7:30 am. Despite the dreaded jet lag we hit the ground running and, after dropping our bags at our hotel, we hopped on public transportation and headed down to Buckingham Palace for the sole purpose of developing a viewing strategy for Saturday's procession.
As we emerged from Green Park Prince William and his wife Princess Kate made a random surprise appearance. It caught the crowd, including us, off guard and added to an already jubilant vibe.
On Coronation Day the only viewing strategy was to arrive early and grab an unoccupied spot on the parade route. Of course early is a relative term. For us it meant leaving our hotel at 4:30 a.m. This was essential because authorities planned to close all access to the procession route as soon as crowd levels reached a saturation point and this was projected to happen quickly.
The procession as expected was spectacular and the aforementioned pomp and pageantry was over the top. As an added bonus our early arrival assured us of a great viewing position. I would describe the palpable enthusiasm of the attendees as electric, perhaps akin to a rock concert or playoff game. It was downright fun, plus this was just the beginning of a week of concerts, parties, military marching bands fireworks and celebrations throughout the UK.
Our plan is to spend an additional week in the U.K., but we’re leaving London and venturing to more rural areas. It will be interesting to observe how the rest of the country celebrates the coronation week.
Before we’re off to hiking in some of England's costal areas some reflecting thoughts come to mind about this two day whirlwind. We’re certainly not Royal groupies and, as Americans, it’s not in our DNA to embrace a monarchy. Yet there is something very refreshing about absorbing an event so steeped in tradition and history. Perhaps this magical escape was a perfect antidote for our rapidly changing unpredictable world an antidote provided by a fairytale like kingdom by the sea.