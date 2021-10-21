EAU CLAIRE — An anonymous member of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation’s board of directors has donated $10 million to the foundation, the university announced Thursday.
It is the largest gift to an endowed fund in the university’s history, UW-Eau Claire officials said at a press conference.
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation next month will also launch the public phase of a new capital campaign, which aims to raise $125 million by June 2026, said Chancellor James Schmidt.
Including the $10 million anonymous donation, the campaign has already raised more than $70 million, leaving about $55 million left to raise, said Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
The new capital campaign’s “quiet phase” began in 2017. The campaign is aimed at helping specific populations, including first-generation students, students with financial need, historically excluded populations and students pursuing STEM degrees, the university said.
The campaign will also raise money for “consistent annual funding” for scholarships, research opportunities, internships and other student experiences, Way said Thursday.
The university is still working with the anonymous donor of the $10 million to determine how the money will be allocated, but the goal is to create an endowed fund focusing on “areas of distinction in health and human wellbeing,” Way said.
Another nearly $10 million from the new capital campaign will go toward new endowed scholarship funds, Way said.
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation has decided to focus on creating endowed funds, Way said. In such funds, the university will spend the investment income generated by the fund, and not the primary funding itself. Way referred to it as a “renewable funding source.”
Schmidt said the university “cannot count on state funds and tuition alone” to fund projects.
“We’re beyond doing more with less. We need to do more with more. And we’re reliant on the extraordinary support from our benefactors, many faculty and staff and alumni and community folks,” Schmidt said Thursday.
Way said universities are facing reductions in state funding, frozen tuition and an “increased competition for a declining pool of college-age students.”
Recent fundraising
The foundation’s most recent capital campaign operated from 2012 to 2016. It raised $75 million for projects like the Pablo Center at the Confluence, the Sonnentag Event Center’s early development and new scholarships, internships and research opportunities.
The new capital campaign will pick up where the last campaign left off, Schmidt said.
The university has fielded significant private donations in recent years. The Flesch Family Welcome Center, a new $5.5 million campus building that opened this summer, was paid for completely through private funds, the university said.
The Sonnentag Event Center, a planned multi-purpose, 170,500-square-foot facility on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire, stemmed from a $10 million land and cash donation from UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag. Construction on the $85.6 million project is expected to begin in spring 2022. The UW System Board of Regents voted in July to authorize UW-Eau Claire to lease space in the planned Sonnentag facility; it was the final administrative step the university needed to move forward with the project, Way said in July.