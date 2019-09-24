Negative reaction from UW-Eau Claire and police to parts of a resolution condemning a recent racist event has prompted Eau Claire City Council members to take time to rewrite the document.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann and Councilwoman Kate Beaton requested Tuesday to delay a vote on the resolution they authored so they could spend time tweaking its language.
“We felt it was important that our action be timely and responsive to the incident at UW-EC,” Beaton said in their joint statement. “But in our effort to take swift action, we believe we were not able to properly capture the nuance of this very challenging situation.”
The City Council voted 11-0 to grant the postponement, scheduling an Oct. 21 public discussion on the upcoming revised version and then a vote on it the following day.
Councilwoman Laura Benjamin thanked her colleagues for drafting the resolution and for spending time to make changes.
“I understand why you would want to spend some extra time getting the nuance right,” Benjamin said.
The resolution condemns racism in response to a racist remark against Native Americans that a student found written on a dorm room door decoration on Sept. 15. University Chancellor James Schmidt denounced the derogatory language immediately via his Twitter account and launched an investigation into the incident the following day.
Werthmann and Beaton’s original resolution recognized the university’s past steps to address racism and bias, but then called upon UW-Eau Claire to “to step up in an unprecedented way with students, faculty, staff, and administration on campus to seek accountability and implement meaningful measures to stop the racist and hateful rhetoric that threatens and hurts people of color.”
Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, told the council on Monday that language seeking more action was unclear, asking it be removed or that the authors provide specific details. He also said the university has responded to the incident as strongly as allowed by state law and UW System policies.
Another part of the original resolution referred to “institutional and systemic racism” including “treatment by law enforcement,” which drew objections from a union representing Wisconsin police officers and retired Eau Claire police Detective Eric Larson, who is a former councilman.
“We hear the concerns that were expressed to us last night,” Beaton said Tuesday. “We hear that some may feel uncomfortable with coming to terms with our shared ownership of racism.”
But Beaton added that she and Werthmann also heard from other community members who felt the original resolution didn’t go far enough.
Beaton and Werthmann plan to work with students, university leaders and community members while redrafting the resolution in coming weeks, they said.
“The intention of this resolution was to provide what little support we could to students on campus and to condemn racism, reminding our community of our shared values,” Beaton said. “We have to get this right.”
Other business
Also during Tuesday evening’s meeting:
• A five-year contract to serve the Chippewa County town of Wheaton with Eau Claire ambulances was approved in a unanimous City Council vote. The town recently decided to leave the Chippewa Fire District, giving notice that it will be operating its own fire department and using neighboring ambulance services starting in 2021. Eau Claire will cover two-thirds of the town’s area for 2021 through 2025, while Chippewa Falls is in the process of approving a contract to serve the remaining third.
• Dells Construction of Eau Claire won the contract to build a new pavilion with restrooms in Owen Park, getting that $251,200 contract with an 11-0 council vote.
• The council sold a 3.4-acre lot on Continental Drive in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center to Capozzi Properties for $72,505. The company is connected to RSTC Enterprises, which plans to build a 16,000-square-foot warehouse and office building on the site.