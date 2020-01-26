Ibram X. Kendi, a bestselling author and the founding director of The Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, will speak next month at UW-Eau Claire.
Kendi will appear as a special Forum series speaker at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Schofield Auditorium.
Kendi’s lecture, “How to Be an Antiracist,” aims to help audiences actively trying to understand racism in new ways, with open minds and from new perspectives.
In this talk based on his 2019 book by the same title, Kendi shares his own racist ideas and the ways in which he has worked to overcome them, and he provides direction to people and institutions seeking more than reactive solutions and programs, who are instead looking for specific anitracist actions that can work to build antiracist communities.
Kendi, a New York Times bestselling author and a professor of history and international relations, also is the author of “The Black Campus Movement,” which won the Northeast Black Studies Association’s W.E.B. Du Bois Book Prize, and “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” which won the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction — making him, then 34 years of age, the youngest ever to win that prize.
Kendi has published numerous essays in academic journals and periodicals, including The New York Times, The Guardian, Time and The Washington Post, and he is a regular contributing writer for The Atlantic magazine.
In addition to his publications, Kendi has received a multitude of research fellowships, grants and visiting appointments from a variety of universities, foundations, professional associations and libraries, including the American Historical Association, Library of Congress, National Academy of Education, Rutgers Center for Historical Analysis, Brown University, Princeton University, UCLA and Duke University. He was awarded the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship and was included in The Root 100 in 2019, which listed him as the 15th most influential African American between the ages of 25 and 45, and the most influential college professor.
This special presentation of The Forum is sponsored by UW-Eau Claire and its University Centers EDI Action Team, Office of Multicultural Affairs, and Gender and Sexuality Resource Center.