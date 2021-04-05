EAU CLAIRE — Plans for new housing in Eau Claire continue to come forward as the residential market remains hot.
The city’s Plan Commission is scheduled to review several projects during its meeting at 7 tonight that will replace older housing or build on vacant land.
Eau Claire businessman and landlord James Rolbiecki plans to replace several old rental houses on the 900 block of Menomonie Street with three new apartment buildings.
Located across the street from the city’s Hobbs Ice Center, the new buildings would create 44 apartments — a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
When explaining his plans to the city, Rolbiecki wrote that the designs are intended to appeal to a broader audience than that area’s existing housing stock.
“This loft-style urban living would be enticing to demographics outside of the students and young professionals that possibly don’t currently have many options for living within the widely changing Historic Randall Park Neighborhood,” he wrote.
Specifically, the project is hoping to also appeal to medical professionals and UW-Eau Claire employees, he added.
The Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association voted in favor of the project at its March meeting, stating that the proposed apartment buildings will fit well in that specific location.
“We are fully aware that a project of this scope would not work in other parts of the neighborhood, even blocks nearby, but we would like to see it come to fruition on this block,” Lauren Lierman, association president, wrote to the city.
Rolbiecki’s project is not far from a section of the 700 block of Water Street where JCap Real Estate got plans approved during winter to replace several holder rental homes with larger apartment buildings as well.
Other new housing
• During tonight’s meeting, the Plan Commission will also review a rezoning request to allow a group of about 30 townhouse-style condominium units to be built on 1.88 acres of vacant land along First Street in Eau Claire’s Cannery District.
• Meanwhile on the south side, Held Homes wants to rezone 1.3 acres of land so an apartment building could be built there. That land along Gateway Drive, east of Target, had long been marketed for commercial construction, but failed to attract stores or offices to build there.
• Off the North Crossing, Timberview Properties is submitting updated plans for five apartment buildings it plans to build just east of a Kwik Trip truck stop. That project calls for a total of 48 units — a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
In addition to multi-family housing planned around Eau Claire, there are also lots being created for building houses.
• C&M Builders and Real Estate is platting out the second phase of its Walnut Grove subdivision on the far northwest side of Eau Claire. For 22 acres annexed from the town of Wheton into Eau Claire last year, the builder is dividing the land into 61 lots for new homes. That currently vacant land is located north of Camden Court and west of Highway F.
• On the city’s west side, Holzinger Homes is proposing to divide 4.1 acres of vacant land on the 2700 block of Vine Street into eight lots for new homes.
Businesses, learning institutions
Other plans reaching the commission for approval tonight are for business buildings and improved facilities for organizations that provide educational experiences for children.
• Previously the site of the dilapidated Maples Mobile Home Park, the now cleared four acres of land at 1611 Western Ave. is slated to become a supply yard and warehouse space for the neighboring Farrell Equipment & Supply. The construction equipment supply company bought the land in October and assisted in relocating the remaining residents of the trailer park, which had been mostly vacated after numerous homes were condemned and removed due to health and safety hazards they posed to residents.
• Edward Jones financial adviser Dan Schwaegel is seeking the city’s approval to make minor alterations to a home at 2408 Vine St. and pave a small parking lot to turn the residence into his business office.
• Site plans showing the footprint of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire building and an outdoor play area have been submitted for the city’s approval. The new two-story building is slated for vacant land at 126 N. Barstow St., next to a city-owned parking ramp. While the new museum is under construction during this year and 2022, a smaller, temporary space for some of its exhibits and programming is open at 40 S. Barstow St. in the Haymarket Landing building.
• Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, is seeking the commission’s approval for plans for a 6,878-square-foot addition to its building along with some additional parking. The expansion will create new classrooms, offices and an improved entrance for the church’s school.