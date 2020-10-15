EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire developer plans to build up to 56 apartments along the North Crossing.
Grip Development is seeking approval Monday night from the city’s Plan Commission for its proposal to make a group of low-rise buildings on vacant land at the southwest corner of the North Crossing (Highway 312) and Mill Run Road.
Grip plans to make a group of two-story buildings on 3.64 acres directly east of a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station.
The apartments will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, some with attached garages.
In a letter from Mary Proznik of Grip to the city, she stated that all the apartments will have rents set at rates that meet guidelines to be deemed “affordable” in Eau Claire County.
“We feel that this apartment community will be a nice addition to this area and will offer affordable rents that are in line with the average wages of the large employers located over in this area,” she wrote.
In addition to Menards’ corporate headquarters, this stretch of the North Crossing is also home to numerous convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and other employers.
A city staff memo notes that development of this area had been originally slated for commercial use, but has been trending toward multi-family homes.
Care Partners and Beehive Homes have both built assisted living facilities nearby and the neighborhood also includes condominiums.
At its 7 p.m. Monday meeting, the Plan Commission will vote on Grip’s request to rezone the property from commercial to residential use. The commission’s recommendation will then go to the City Council, which will cast the final vote on the rezoning at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Other Business
Also on the agenda for Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting:
• A mixed residential and commercial development planned for the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive is having its design slightly changed. Gerrard Development now plans 60 apartments in the project instead of the original 80. Commercial space for lease will be increased from 9,000 square feet in the original plans to 10,000 to 12,000 square feet in the new design.
• Two businesses that are making new buildings in Eau Claire are seeking the commission’s approval for their site plans. Associated Bank is poised to create a new branch building with drive-thru lanes at 2425 London Road. Altoona company Dimension X Design, which makes products for plastics companies, intends to move to Eau Claire by making a new facility at 1262 International Drive.
• The Eau Claire Housing Authority is planning to buy a vacant single-family home at 3128 Delbert Road for $156,000 so it can later be sold to an income-eligible household. The Housing Authority is seeking the commission’s site plan approval for the location.