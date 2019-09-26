MENOMONIE — UW-Stout alumna Erin Hogan-Braker, owner of two tailoring businesses, strives to find a perfect fit for every body.
Hogan-Braker, who graduated in 2005 with a degree in apparel design and development, owns two businesses with locations in New York and Wisconsin. She is opening her third location this fall in Edina, Minn.
Stitched Up is an untraditional tailoring shop, offering vintage denim for sale and traditional alterations. Her second business, 7th Bone Tailoring, is an agency matching top commercial tailors with the world’s biggest brands and icons.
Recently at the Emmy Awards Sept. 22 in Los Angeles, 7thBone Tailoring provided tailors to stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sam Rockwell and a corset top for Kim Kardashian.
The clientele list for 7th Bone Tailoring has bookings in New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis and reads like a virtual who’s who. From celebrities Jennifer Lopez to Hugh Jackman and Kardashian to Ryan Seacrest and companies including American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret and Bloomingdales.
“My businesses are tools for tailors,” she said. “Yes, the people who come in and the celebrities are the clients. I am trying to make the workflow for tailors easier because the sewing is hard enough.”
Stitched Up, 110 Main St. in Menomonie, alters clothing for bridal and special events, and it also carries by appointment or during pop-up events high-end vintage apparel, including old-school denim.
“We tailor the jeans, so they fit perfectly,” Hogan-Braker said. “We can customize them with different patches and stitching. Once you have jeans that fit right, the rest of your clothing feels ill-fitting. Denim never goes out of style. We want to sell you things you keep in your closet forever. We can repair them and patch them so you can keep your favorite jeans longer. You are stopping the cycle of waste. You can reduce so much of what is in your closet. You know your jeans will look great on you.
“You can think of us as helping you be your own designer,” Hogan-Braker added. “If you have a piece of clothing, you love the fabric, but something needs to change about it. Sewing is an art, but it takes time.”
Hogan-Braker was born in Menomonie and raised in New Mexico. Her mother, Julie Hogan, is a children’s sewing teacher at Ann Silva’s Bernina Sewing Center and specialized in Camp Sew Fun, a summer kids camp in Albuquerque, N.M., sponsored by Ann Silva’s Sewing Center, Bernina and Baby Lock. Hogan learned to be a seamstress from her mother, Joan Hogan.
“I basically grew up in sewing school,” said Hogan-Braker, of Menomonie.
After graduating from Highland High School in Albuquerque, Hogan-Braker decided to attend UW-Stout, closer to where her birth father, Steve Braker, and other family members lived. However, at first, she could not decide what she should study, changing her major half a dozen times.
“I didn’t understand at the time that the technical designer role UW-Stout prepares you for is such a critical role in the apparel industry,” she said of the apparel design and development degree.
Eventually, she realized she should pursue a career doing what she already knew a lot about and loved — sewing.
Gindy Neidermyer, associate dean in the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management and a professor in the apparel design and development program, has followed Hogan-Braker’s work for years and knows of no other apparel graduate who has started and manages two businesses simultaneously.
“She has a keen eye for styling and savvy tailoring skills to create a jean fit unlike any other,” Neidermyer said.
“She knows how to rebuild a pair of jeans to fit anyone perfectly. Erin is a savvy businesswoman who saw gaps in the industry and knew exactly how to meet demand. Erin has amazing sewing skills that allow her to build and transform garments to meet client expectations. She represents Stout and the apparel design and development program in progressive and innovative ways,” Neidermyer said.