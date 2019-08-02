CHIPPEWA FALLS — Instead of guiding local parents through pregnancy and childbirth, Betsy Munro Jeffrey is a different kind of midwife.
She is guiding and preparing family members and clients for the process of dying.
Jeffrey is a death doula, part of a growing movement in the United States where caregivers give nonmedical assistance to people at the end of their lives.
Jeffrey, a five-year resident of Chippewa Falls, describes herself as an “end-of-life companion.”
After training for nine months through the Conscious Dying Institute of Colorado, Jeffrey became a certified death doula and currently works with four patients, including two family members − all in various stages of their lives.
Many death doulas provide wide-ranging services, Jeffrey said. With patients, she might attend doctor’s appointments, help a family find financial or legal resources or work to mend estranged relationships before a parent or grandparent’s death.
Jeffrey also wants to make her community more comfortable with talking about death.
“We are a very death-phobic culture. We don’t talk about it, and it’s become highly medicalized,” Jeffrey said. “A hundred years ago, it was one of those skills, going through the death process and dealing with grief, that your grandmother would teach you.”
The death doula, or death midwife, movement is growing across America.
No government or medical body oversees death doula certification. Several certification programs advertise trainings online: The Doulagivers Institute offers online end-of-life doula training for just under $2,000. Lifespan Doulas will train and certify death doulas at its facility in Michigan for around $835. The International End-of-Life Doula Association has four certified Wisconsin death doulas, from Fond du Lac to La Crosse, according to its website.
Jeffrey’s services aren’t covered by insurance, she said.
The baby-boom generation has given voice to a growing demand for death doulas and similar services, she said: “They want to have choices. We saw that with the birth process. If you wanted to have a home birth or water birth, something natural or with medication, they wanted to have a say in what was happening.”
The same push is happening around the process of dying, she said.
Certified death doulas have a range of backgrounds. Nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, yoga instructors and physicians are all certified death doulas at the Conscious Dying Institute, according to its website.
During her training, Jeffrey worked with would-be doulas ranging from palliative care doctors to spiritual practitioners, she said: “There’s a lot of diversity there.”
Jeffrey began exploring death doula training in 2018, after working with her father-in-law and grandfather before and during their deaths.
“The biggest change was allowing myself to sit in that space,” she said of her grandfather’s death. “I’m a fixer and a doer. I want to organize everything. But the best experiences I had with my grandfather were being able to sit with him and just be present.”
Support for the caretakers of a dying person is often overlooked, Jeffrey said.
“It’s very easy to get caught up in the minutiae of ‘fix it,’” she said. “The most sacred part of that passing process is to be with the person as they pass. As a doula, I’m there to maintain that balance.”
Jeffrey’s work doesn’t include medical, hospice or palliative care, but she will attend appointments with clients and help communicate their wishes to physicians, if they desire.
“I’m very much an advocate for hospice and palliative care in general,” she said. “I’m comfortable asking questions and being present, but I’m not a doctor.”
Local hospitals — including HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s hospitals, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire — offer palliative and hospice care, as well as chaplains to support patients at the end of their lives.
If a patient wants to bring in an assistant or caregiver like a death doula, “we would certainly accommodate that,” said Matt Schneider, Marshfield regional communications manager. “It comes down to what the family wants in their last days.”
Jeffery’s services start around $100 per hour, depending on what kind of services clients are looking for.
“I might have five or six meetings with you and your family, one phone meeting to help you come up with an emergency kit, or sit vigil with you for three days,” she said.
For the elderly, death isn’t the only struggle, Jeffrey said: Dealing with medical conditions and illnesses can bring on feelings of grief and hopelessness.
She’s hoping to help people through those emotions.
“Loss and grief go together,” Jeffrey said. “I’ve been able to help (family members) move through those discoveries. There’s still loss, there’s still grief, but we can use it to be better.”