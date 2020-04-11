Area Alcoholics Anonymous groups are continuing to meet in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But instead of the traditional face-to-face meetings, area AA groups since the middle of March have been meeting online through Zoom, a cloud-based platform for video and audio conferencing.
“Most of the meetings are on the typical day of the week and the typical times of the day,” said an area AA member who serves on the public information committee for AA groups in District 5 in western Wisconsin.
“One or two of the meetings started just because of the coronavirus, just to add a little support for our members,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified by name.
“We are reaching out in an effort to inform the public that there are many meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous that are active and meeting regularly, mostly through the use of Zoom technology,” she said.
Most of the meeting groups adapted to the consequences of COVID-19 “to make sure our life-saving message is available while we are unable to physically gather,” the woman said.
AA’s District 5 consists of Eau Claire, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
A list of the district’s virtual meetings is online at www.district05.org.
Meetings are held seven days a week and range from early mornings to evenings.
Detailed information is listed on the website on how to contact with each group by Zoom.
Instructions are available for regular phones, cellphones, computers, smartphones and tablets.
The format for the virtual AA meetings is the same as the in-person meetings, the woman said.
A considerable effort was needed to convert the meetings into a virtual setting, she said.
“It’s taken a lot of coordination to get everything organized,” the woman said.
The feedback from AA members to the virtual meetings has been positive, she said.
“There has been a sense of gratitude to have some way of communicating with each other and seeing each other’s faces,” the woman said.
“That has been comforting for a lot of people,” she said.
Keeping up with the meetings has been important because the coronavirus has been one additional stress factor for alcoholics, the woman said.
“It’s definitely had an impact on the recovery community,” she said. “Isolation is a tough thing for alcoholics.”
The woman said anyone struggling with alcohol who wishes to speak to a member of AA from the Chippewa Valley may call a 24-hour hotline at 715-835-5543.