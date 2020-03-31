Even though their doors are shut to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, area animal shelters are holding up well.
The Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, has plenty of kennel space.
The shelter is responsible for 96 animals as of Tuesday and 75 of them are living in foster homes, said executive director Shelley Janke.
“When the virus hit, we really pumped up our foster program so we could keep kennel space open. That’s been really awesome,” she said.
“We have about 20 animals on site right now. Yes, we have space. We did that because we knew we would have limited staffing, making it hard to spend time with the animals,” Janke said.
The Eau Claire shelter is trying to limit strays. They are asking animal control officers to try to find the owners of the animals and return them. The shelter is accepting stray animals only if they are “truly stray” or need medical attention, Janke said.
“We are actually sitting pretty good as far as kennel space,” said Jess Crosby, shelter manager for the Chippewa Humane Association at 10501 Highway S in Chippewa Falls. “That helped with our decision to close to the public” during the pandemic.
The Chippewa County shelter is accepting strays. People are asked to leave the animals in carriers outside the door and contact staff inside by phone to complete paperwork. Staff will take the strays inside and put the carriers back outside to limit human interaction, Crosby said.
Law enforcement and animal control officers are bringing in strays at a back door with a special code, she said.
Surrendered animals are being accepted at the Chippewa County shelter on a case by case basis, Crosby said.
“Like other shelters, we had a very heavy adoption rate at the beginning of all of this,” said Judy Schindler, interim director of the Dunn County Humane Society.
“People were at home, wanting a companion,” she said.
As a result, the Dunn County shelter has adequate kennel space now that it is closed to the public.
“We are not bursting at the seams, and we are thankful for that,” Schindler said.
But if kennel space gets tight before they are given the all clear to welcome in the public again, Schindler said, they have foster families lined up, if needed, to handle the extra animals.
“There’s always going to be some kind of animal that needs a shelter,” she said. “We are not going to close our doors.”
Schindler said the Dunn County shelter has arrangements with both Angel’s Pet World in Hudson and PetSmart in Eau Claire to provide them with cats.
Because pet stores are considered essential businesses, they have been allowed to stay open, she said.
“It provides us the option to help people off site. And that has accelerated now since adoptions are up,” Schindler said.
“When all this started with the virus, I would have guessed adoptions would have come to a complete stop,” she said. “But the exact opposite has happened. All kinds of people are wanting to adopt right now.”
All three shelters continue to accept adoption applications online so they can move forward with adoptions as soon as the public can be allowed back inside the shelters.
“We’re trying to keep our customer contact as close to zero as we can right now,” Schindler said.
Janke said the Eau Claire shelter will resume animal adoptions next week.
Once the application process is completed on the shelter’s website, adoptions will be by appointment only and the number of people allowed at the shelter at any one time will be limited. Most of the adoptions will be completed outside. Shelter staff and those adopting animals will be provided with gloves to limit human contact, Janke said.
The Chippewa County shelter is getting all the application work completed online so it can release adopted animals as soon as possible, Crosby said.
“As soon as we get the all clear, we’ll try to get them placed into the homes that are waiting for them,” she said.
The Chippewa County shelter earlier this month worked with people adopting pets by appointment only. That changed on March 19, when the shelter shut down to the public, Crosby said.
“So far, my staff is all healthy,” she said. “We’re not a factory. We can’t turn the lights off and shut the machines down and walk away.”
The Dunn and Eau Claire shelters also offer a pet food pantry for pet owners in need.
The Dunn pantry is in a separate building near the shelter at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie.
“We share as much as we can,” Schindler said. “And it gets used up. We’ve noticed an uptick on that.”
The Community Pet Pantry at the Eau Claire shelter is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays. Free food and supplies are available for various types of animals simply by knocking on the door of the shelter, Janke said.