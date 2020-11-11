This wasn’t exactly how Vincent Trapani expected his National Signing Day festivities to look when he first verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas.
Still, he was prepared. The Eau Claire Memorial pitcher donned a mask featuring the Razorbacks’ logo as he signed his name in the Old Abes gym, taking the next step toward accomplishing his dream of playing at the college level.
“I was glad to have my family and friends there to enjoy the moment with me,” Trapani said. “That was the most important part for me. The masks, the distancing, it’s not ideal but as long as those people are with me I was happy to have that happen.”
Trapani, set to go to the baseball-mad Southeastern Conference and an Arkansas program that boasts ten College World Series appearances, was one of a handful of athletes from the area who took part in ceremonies on Wednesday. His event required attendees to social distance at desks plopped on the gym floor and of course, wear masks. Trapani said his mother ordered his, and he’s been proudly repping his future school around Eau Claire.
There were adjustments, but at the end of the day, Trapani and others both locally and around the country still got to experience a moment they’ve been working years for.
“I grew up and you always wanted to play in big-time moments for big-time teams,” Trapani said. “To get that opportunity to play for a huge program like Arkansas and play in an amazing conference like the SEC, it’s something you can only dream of.”
A bit north, Chippewa Falls’ Joe Reuter signed to play Division II basketball at Hillsdale. A first team All-Big Rivers selection and second team All-Northwest selection, Reuter averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists as a junior.
Even further away, a trio of Chippewa Valley natives who have gone on to junior hockey also signed: Altoona native Daniel Laatsch and Eau Claire natives Brenden Olson and Zach Urdahl.
Laatsch and Olson were featured in a video released on Twitter by their current club, the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League, while Urdahl shared a photo of himself signing on the dotted line.
Urdahl, in his second full season with the Lincoln Stars, and Laatsch, who last played hockey locally in 2016-17 before leaving for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, are set to join fellow Chippewa Valley native Sam Stange at Wisconsin.
“Growing up I’ve always been a Wisconsin Badgers fan,” Laatsch said in the Musketeers’ video. “They have a great coaching staff and just the campus and everything about it is just a dream of mine.”
He’s fresh off his USHL debut against the Tri-City Storm on Saturday. Urdahl, a former teammate with Stange at Eau Claire North, notched 21 points in 47 USHL games last season.
For Olson, the signing marks the beginning of the end for a longer junior hockey journey. The former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe has enjoyed a three-year USHL career that included a championship in 2019. He’ll play next at Minnesota State.
“I like the coaching staff there,” Olson said. “They’ve just built a great culture of winning and moving players on.”
Not everyone’s signing day went off without a hitch. Festivities for McDonell’s Maggie Craker, who will play volleyball at Western Illinois, were postponed by the school due to COVID-19 concerns. She instead signed her letter from home, with a ceremony still to come.
“COVID-19 may have prevented a public signing of Maggie Craker’s D1 Letter of intent, but the significance is the same,” tweeted McDonell volleyball’s official account. “We will all celebrate soon!”