UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls will move all of their classes online starting Nov. 30 due to rising coronavirus cases throughout Wisconsin and reports of hospitals in the region being near capacity for COVID-19 patients.
The three announced Thursday that while their campus buildings will be open for the rest of the semester — including residence halls, libraries and dining services — but all instruction will be done on the internet instead of in classrooms.
Leaders of the universities made the decision following reports this week of local hospitals at or near their limits and an executive order issued Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers that asks people to voluntarily shelter in place.
“These two announcements are what really changed the landscape from my perspective at UW-Eau Claire,” Chancellor Jim Schmidt said in an online news conference.
The chancellors are leaving it up to students and faculty on whether they want to return to their dorm rooms and offices after Thanksgiving break.
“We understand that many students would like to return to campus and continue their studies, and that is a decision each and every student must make for themselves,” Schmidt stated.
For those who do travel or host out-of-town guests for Thanksgiving, Schmidt said they will be required to be tested for COVID-19 both before and after they return to campus. And for the rest of the semester, twice-weekly testing will be mandatory for students and faculty on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
University academic buildings will remain open so students and faculty can go into them for critical research and lab work. Students with internships, clinical and field placements will get information from their respective programs on how they should proceed after Thanksgiving break.
In a letter to her campus, UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank addressed concerns of students who have on-campus jobs, stating that they should continue to report to work.
The joint statement from the three area campuses emphasized the change in instruction does not indicate increasing amounts of COVID-19 in their students and employees.
“The fact is the numbers have been going in the right direction,” Schmidt said.
UW-Eau Claire did see upticks in positive COVID-19 cases following the Labor Day holiday and Halloween, but Schmidt added that “for the last few days the numbers were down.”
The area chancellors credited former Wisconsin governor and current UW System President Tommy Thompson for recommending they approach the change in instruction as a group instead of individually.
“President Thompson encouraged us to work together as a region in making this decision and we chancellors agree that this is the best approach,” UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster said in a statement.
Online-only classes for the remainder of the fall semester is not necessarily an indication of how the rest of the academic year will be taught.
“I want to emphasize that this decision does not affect our Winterm or Spring 2021 semester plans,” Frank said in the letter to the UW-Stout campus.
The university is planning for a mix of in-person, hybrid and online class options for the spring semester, she stated.
Schmidt said based on UW-Eau Claire’s ability to keep COVID-19 under control this semester on campus, that bodes well for students coming back in spring.
“We’re feeling very optimistic about spring semester,” he said.