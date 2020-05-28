Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack is pleased the city could receive up to $265,486 in state grant money to cover COVID-19-related costs.
“It’s good news, but it’s a drop in the bucket,” Knaack said Thursday. “It’s great to have that money come from the state, but really, where’s it coming from? The taxpayer.”
Gov. Tony Evers announced that $200 million in “Routes to Recovery Grants” will be available to cities and villages in the state for “unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Money can be used for emergency operation activities, purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning/sanitization supplies, paying for temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals, paying for contract tracing, and sick leave for public health and safety employees.
The money allocated to each municipality is based on population.
Knaack said the money would likely go into the city’s general fund.
“It will be used wisely. It will be debated, at City Council, how we use it,” he said.
However, the reality is the city will have to tighten its belt because of lost revenue. Knaack noted the city didn’t hire any summer help this year, and they still haven’t hired a new fire chief or filled three vacant police officer positions.
“I know it’s going to be difficult when it comes to pay raises, because we usually do that every year,” he said.
Eau Claire is eligible for $1.1 million from the program. City Manager Dale Peters said the money will provide the city with budgetary flexibility to purchase equipment to protect the public.
“We’re grateful for any assistance that helps us address this crisis,” Peters said.
However, Peters said the ways the city can use the money are “very narrowly tailored for unbudgeted expenses.”
“We have been tracking our expenses. We’ll just have to see which programs qualify,” Peters said. “We have to better understand the program.”
For instance, some employees have re-directed their work on COVID-19-related projects, but Peters wasn’t entirely sure if those costs will qualify.
While Peters reiterated the money is appreciated, he said the bigger problem is the loss of revenue, from hotel room tax or lost revenue from ambulances or recreation programs.
Chippewa Falls is eligible for $230,337 in the grants.
“I’m very appreciative of the funds, and we’ll use it as wisely as we can to maximize our returns,” said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman. “From the city’s perspective, we’ve had some expenses, but not as great as other cities and counties.”
However, both Knaack and Hoffman said they would like to see more flexibility on how the money could be used, as both mayors said they would like to provide some type of financial aid to small, local businesses.
“My thought is using it to re-invest in the community,” Hoffman said.
Knaack agreed, saying, “How do we help our businesses stay open?”
Knaack said Menomonie and Dunn County have largely been spared from the worst of the pandemic, as there haven’t been any deaths in the county, and just 24 total cases.
“The virus hasn’t really hit us here yet, but it really takes only one person to infect the whole town,” he said.
Knaack is asking people to wear masks inside stores and businesses; he isn’t likely to push for them to be required in city limits.
“I think we’d do the ‘encourage’ thing. People need to make good judgment calls,” Knaack said.