EAU CLAIRE — An area contractor will spend one year on probation for not paying for materials he used for projects at two Eau Claire county homes.
The homeowners then had the responsibility for paying the subcontractor, police say.
Charles R. Roach, 37, of New Auburn, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of theft by contractor.
A second count of the same charge was dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.
As conditions of probation, Roach must pay $1,984 in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He was also fined $356.
According to the criminal complaint in one case:
A town of Washington resident called the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in December about problems he had with Roach, a contractor who had done concrete work at his residence during the summer of 2021.
Roach didn’t pay the subcontractor, American Materials, for the concrete that was used.
The resident then received a notice of lien from American Materials for the unpaid bill, which totaled $1,265.
Roach told the homeowner he would pay the bill. The homeowner eventually paid the unpaid bill.
The homeowner learned Roach had several unpaid bills with American Materials.
Roach told a deputy he didn’t pay the concrete bill because he used the money to pay his employees and fund a job he had done in Minnesota. He said he would pay the American Materials bill after he received payment for the Minnesota job.
When told that the homeowner had already paid the bill, Roach said he had no intentions of not paying the bill.
According to the criminal complaint in the second case:
A man called Eau Claire police to report that he entered a verbal agreement with Roach in April 2021 calling for Roach to put in a driveway at the man’s residence.
No money was paid upfront. Roach said payment would only be required upon completion of the job.
The man and Roach agreed on a price of $6,800. The work was completed on June 28, 2021, and the man paid Roach with a check.
On Oct. 12, the man received a certified letter from American Materials notifying him that the company would be placing a lien against his house because of an outstanding bill for concrete materials.
The outstanding balance was $2,003. The man said the letter told him he had 30 days to respond.
The man called Roach. Roach told him not to worry about it, and that he would pay the bill.
On Nov. 2, the man was planning on leaving on a trip and would not be back until after the 30-day deadline.
American Materials officials told the man that Roach had still not paid the bill. To avoid the lien, the man paid the balance of the bill.
American Materials staff told the man that if Roach came to pay the bill, American Materials would send the man a check.
The man reached Roach by phone in early January. Roach said he paid the bill. When the man called American Materials, staff there said Roach paid some bills, but had not paid the bill associated with the man’s case.
Roach then told the man he would send him a check.
On Feb. 6, Roach told the man he had a check written out and would mail it to the man the next day. The man had not received a check as of Wednesday, Feb. 9.
A police officer collected all of the man’s paperwork associated with his case concerning Roach.