Electric cars are coming.
You may not be able to hear them — their electric motors are too quiet — but signs of the acceleration of electric vehicles into the market are everywhere.
• The city of Eau Claire is expected to adopt an Electric Vehicle Roadmap this month aiming to have 160 charging stations installed around the community and to convert 10 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in Eau Claire to electric by 2030.
• Electric vehicle ownership in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties climbed to 99 by the end of 2019, according to an EV Hub analysis of automobile registration data, and likely has broken the triple-digit barrier by now.
• Auto manufacturers are spending billions of dollars on electric vehicle development, leading to the number of battery-electric models available more than doubling last year.
Early adopters of the seemingly futuristic battery-powered vehicles in the Chippewa Valley rave about the technology, particularly the amount of money they save on energy and maintenance costs.
Chuck Nagle, who lives in the Chippewa County town of Lafayette, wears his love of electric vehicles on his sleeve, or at least on the doors and hoods of his cars — a 2011 Nissan Leaf and a 2016 BMW I3. Both cars have large graphics proclaiming to the world they are electric vehicles, and the BMW also states “3¢” as a tribute to what he calculates as his electric cost per mile.
“It’s wonderful,” exclaimed Gary Spaeth, a Chippewa Falls resident who drives a 2012 Nissan Leaf. “We’re getting like 80 to 120 miles for the cost of a gallon of gas, and I never have to change the oil, filters or rotted out tailpipes.”
Bill Kane revved up his energy savings by installing a solar array at his property in rural Menomonie that more than powers his house and two EVs, a 2012 Chevy Volt and 2015 Nissan Leaf. His solar panels contribute enough excess energy to the power grid that Spaeth said he gets checks quarterly from his utility.
The No. 1 factor stopping electric vehicles from dramatically expanding their market share — they now account for less than 1% of all vehicles on the road in Wisconsin and about 2% of sales nationwide — is a phenomenon known in the industry as “range anxiety.” That’s the fear among consumers that they wouldn’t be able to go as far as they’d like without having to recharge their battery, which is exacerbated by the relative scarcity of public charging stations as compared with gas stations, owners and experts said.
While automakers are addressing range anxiety by increasing battery life, with many new electric cars traveling between 200 and 300 miles on a full charge, Eau Claire officials hope the city can do its part by converting 15% of its 400-vehicle fleet to electric by 2030 and by adding and promoting charging stations throughout the community.
While a few privately owned charging stations are available in Eau Claire and Altoona (by Walmart, Noodles & Co., Woodman’s Market, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative and some convenience stores), Eau Claire plans to install three dual-port chargers, each capable of charging two cars at a time, this spring in the Galloway Street parking ramp near Phoenix Park, said associate city planner Ned Noel.
“That infrastructure should help serve downtown workers and residents,” Noel said. “We’ve been hearing from the public that they want more charging stations available publicly.”
Xcel Energy is attempting to jump onboard with applications for two new EV programs with the state Public Service Commission, said Deb Erwin, manager of regulatory policy for Xcel in Wisconsin and Michigan.
A proposed residential program would allow Xcel to install 240-volt Level 2 charging ports in customers’ garages that the utility would own and maintain. Homeowners could pay for the chargers, which could be programmed to charge only during discounted off-peak times, up front or by installment.
A nonresidential program would ask commercial customers to pay for infrastructure upgrades required for installing multiple charging stations but credit those clients for projected future revenue increases the new ports would generate for Xcel.
“As we decarbonize the electrical system ... the electricity sector is no longer the largest source of carbon emissions in the United States,” Erwin said. “That is now transportation, so transitioning to electric vehicles has a lot of benefits for the environment.”
Higher upfront costs for new EVs, which can cost thousands of dollars more than comparable conventional models, still present a hurdle for many consumers, Erwin said, projecting that electric cars will become “the natural choice” when sticker prices become the same or less than gas-powered models.
Daily driving
The regional owners, who all reported finding good deals on used EVs, said range limitation is never an issue for routine commuting or driving around the Chippewa Valley, and they have adjusted their patterns for longer road trips.
Spaeth uses his Leaf, which gets up to 100 miles per charge, as much as possible for trips around town and then turns to his second car, a Toyota Prius hybrid, for longer trips, but said he and his wife only put 900 miles on the Prius last year.
“The Leaf works for almost everything other than that,” said Spaeth, who recharges when he shops for groceries at Woodman’s.
Spaeth has a 240-volt Level 2 charging port at home that gives him the equivalent of 15 miles of power for every hour of charging, or about four to five times the rate of an ordinary Level 1 household outlet.
Kane and his wife eased into the electric vehicle world, beginning with an electric-assist bicycle and then buying the Volt because it has a backup gasoline engine that kicks in when he needs to go beyond the battery’s range. The couple’s second car was a gas-guzzling pickup, but Kane eventually bought the all-electric Leaf after deciding it would be nice if they both had EVs.
“The Leaf is my commuter vehicle. I drive it to work and back and just plug it in at home,” he said. “When I want to make other trips, the car typically has enough of a charge to go where I need to go. I love my Leaf.”
He still uses a 2002 pickup to pull the couple’s camper but plans to eventually upgrade to an EV with towing capacity.
“My goal is to never buy another gas vehicle again,” Kane said.
Pit stops required
Similarly, Nagle said he bought a used Leaf in 2014 and fell in love with it. He now keeps it in storage because it’s an original model from 2011 — the first year Nissan made them — and he hopes the car of the future will someday become a classic from the past.
He bought the used BMW in May 2019 because it has a range extender, essentially a motorcycle engine with a two-gallon gas tank. The EV has all the bells and whistles people expect in a modern car, while also offering dramatic energy savings (he figures it costs him about a buck in electricity to travel the 34 miles round trip from his home by Lake Wissota to Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire), faster acceleration than a Ford Mustang and regenerative braking (the engine naturally slows the car when the driver’s foot is off the gas pedal while recharging the battery at the same time).
Both of Nagle’s EVs have a battery range of about 90 miles. With his Leaf, Nagle said he traveled to the Twin Cities by stopping at a charging station in Hudson, where he ate lunch while his vehicle recharged, and then proceeding to a charging station in downtown Minneapolis before making a charging pit stop in Hudson on his way home.
On a recent trip to Mankato, Minn., in his BMW, Nagle said he used up the battery power and stopped five times for gas in each direction, each time buying between 1.5 and 2 gallons of gas for the tiny tank.
To him the stops were no big deal, but experts recognize that many drivers still view range limitations as too inconvenient for their lifestyle.
Jane McCurry, electric vehicles program manager for the environmental group Renew Wisconsin, acknowledged that the state doesn’t have enough infrastructure to give everyone confidence they won’t run out of juice if they drive an electric vehicle.
“I get that. Adding an hour to a six-hour trip does seem like kind of a lot,” McCurry said, explaining that’s why many EV owners keep a second family car for longer trips. “But it works fine for daily driving.”
Range anxiety will ease as technology improves battery life and high-speed charging stations become more widely available, she said. The state has more than 140 Level 3 fast charging ports capable of fully charging an EV battery in about half an hour.
“It will get easier and easier to go farther and farther, and it’s not really that difficult now,” said McCurry, an EV driver herself.
Green light
Despite potential range issues, the local EV owners had their own reasons for taking the plunge.
“I want to basically eliminate as many costs as I can, so to me it’s kind of a no-brainer when something pays for itself,” Kane said. “I’d love to be 100% green, but I’m not going to make a foolish investment if it doesn’t pay for itself.”
Like his fellow EV owners, Kane also loves how his Leaf accelerates like a sports car.
“I just think they’re fun cars to drive,” he said.
Spaeth likes the idea of being green and saving greenbacks at the same time.
“I’m concerned about burning gas and I like how cheap it is and how you hardly have to do any maintenance on it,” Spaeth said.
Nagle said he’s not a “tree-hugger per se” but acknowledged that electric vehicles offer a path to improving the global warming problem.
Beyond that, Nagle said, “I like cutting-edge stuff.”
In addition to owning EVs, Nagle noted that he uses all LED lighting in his home, controls his furnace and air conditioning with his iPhone, tracks electricity usage with a remote access meter and relies on motion-activated security video and basement water detection alerts.
Owning an electric vehicle, he said, fits nicely with his desire to be on the forefront of technology.
“It’s coming,” Nagle said of the EV revolution. “Everyone’s going to have one at some point, so why not get out in front of it.”