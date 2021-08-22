EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt estimates that he devoted 50% of his time last year to COVID-19 planning.
While he had hoped that figure would be dramatically reduced in the upcoming academic year, the virus remains top of mind for administrators of Chippewa Valley colleges and universities as they prepare for the start of fall semester amid a surge in cases of the even more contagious delta variant.
The priority was clear when Schmidt, UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank and Chippewa Valley Technical College President Sunem Beaton-Garcia discussed the state of higher education with business and community leaders during Friday's Eggs & Issues session put on by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
"The pandemic was like nothing I've ever seen," Schmidt told the gathering at Pablo Center at the Confluence. "It changed everything about how we do business."
As the institutions unveil their fall COVID-19 safety plans, administrators noted that some factors have changed since fall 2020. Not only have medical researchers learned more about the virus and how it spreads, but colleges have tested safety protocols and vaccines are widely available to protect students, staff and community members.
Beaton-Garcia, who just started as CVTC president this summer, summed up the approach described by all three campus leaders this way: "We're not out of the wood yet. ... We'll do everything we can to keep folks safe and get through the fall together."
UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and CVTC announced recently they will require all faculty, staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor spaces on campus.
All UW-Stout students, faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and who are on campus at any time will be required to be tested every other week. Weekly tests will be required at UW-Eau Claire for those who have not provided proof of vaccination.
While the UW-Stout order is in effect until Dec. 31 unless modified, Schmidt said the requirement at UW-Eau Claire will remain in effect through Sept. 30, when officials will reassess based on the level of virus in the community and the percentage of employees and students who are vaccinated.
"We must do all we can to assure that faculty, staff and students can come back to learn together," Schmidt said. "Requiring indoor masks and providing vaccinations and regular testing for those individuals unable to vaccinate will help keep us all healthy and able to offer a richer learning experience this year."
Frank, who started her tenure as chancellor about a week before the pandemic hit home in western Wisconsin, said UW-Stout's goal in responding to the pandemic is to provide the best possible student experience while still protecting health and safety. She said administrators will adjust their fall safety plan as needed.
"This is different from last fall because we are trying to create that student experience where students are able to attend the courses that they have wanted to attend at Stout that apply hands-on focus and to try to bring back the events and the co-curricular and extracurricular experiences that are so important to our students," Frank said. "That's really important to how we teach at Stout, so it was really important for us to think about how to bring all of this back safely."
Schmidt emphasized the importance of local control, demonstrating his resistance to a Republican-controlled legislative committee voting earlier this month to block the UW System from taking steps to fight the spread of the coronavirus without its approval.
"The dumbest thing in the world is to put restrictions on how we respond to this," Schmidt said, "The 13 chancellors in the UW System each did what they needed to in response to local conditions."
The vote by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules requires the UW System to submit any plans for COVID-19 policies to the committee as emergency rules within 30 days — or else drop mandates for any such measures.
Schmidt said he heard opinions from community members last year ranging from criticism for taking any steps to address what they deemed a fake virus to warnings that he could have 11,000 deaths on his shoulders if he allowed students and staff to come to campus.
"When you end up in an impossible situation, you've got to find the possible," he said.
In the end, Schmidt said, administrators relied on the latest science to guide their decisions and remained nimble so they could pivot based on the latest data. He praised UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, a former GOP governor and former U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, for his leadership on the issue and willingness to call Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, or former Vice President Mike Pence when guidance was needed.
"We had to focus like a laser beam on what was the best guidance nationally but then react locally," Schmidt said, recalling the decision to send students home after Thanksgiving came about because Chippewa Valley hospitals reported they were full amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
With university officials not aware of any students who were hospitalized with COVID-19 or any outbreaks tracked to dorms or classrooms, Schmidt concluded, "We know the protocols work."
The emphasis on hands-on technical programs at CVTC presented a huge challenge for administrators and instructors because of the difficulty of teaching those programs remotely.
"You really cannot be a dental hygienist from home; you can't fix automobiles or do a number of other things from home," Beaton-Garcia said. "What the pandemic brought out ... is the ingenuity, the creativity and the relentless determination to see students succeed. We did everything possible to make sure our students succeeded, whether they were at home or we were able to bring them back safely onto campus with precautions."
Beaton-Garcia said she was impressed to learn campus administrators and staff were nimble enough to roll with the pandemic's punches, making learning possible for students whether remotely or in person and socially distanced.
"I think for years to come we'll be learning from this experience and applying it to how we teach," she said.