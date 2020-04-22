Area hospitals will soon begin doing elective surgeries again, as officials are confident they are prepared to safely perform procedures while protecting patients from COVID-19.
Dr. Ken Johnson, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals chief physician executive, said he anticipates scheduling surgeries in the near future. He is waiting on more COVID-19 testing kits before they begin.
Johnson said workers will spend significantly more time cleaning operating rooms after each surgery.
“We don’t know an average (number of surgeries a day),” Johnson said. “It will be significantly less than it was. We’ll start up at less than 50 percent of our capacity. We want to make sure we can do that and keep our patients safe.”
Area hospitals canceled most elective surgeries because of the potential of a wave of coronavirus cases leading to packed hospitals, and concerns about having enough personal protective equipment to handle that caseload. So far, that surge hasn’t happened.
“It looks like the size of that peak has blunted,” Johnson said.
Matt Schneider, Marshfield Clinic Health System spokesman, said they also plan to begin surgeries.
“We are experiencing an ever-growing demand for procedures and services that had been temporarily halted to prepare for the anticipated COVID surge,” Schneider said. “In carefully following CDC guidelines, Marshfield Clinic Health System is actively planning to begin providing selective procedures and services in coming weeks. Patient and staff safety, as well as thoughtful utilization of PPE, will remain top of mind continually to ensure best practices, and we are prepared to respond quickly if our community experiences a surge.”
Mayo Clinic Health System officials weren't immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Eau Claire County has 23 reported positive COVID-19 cases, Chippewa County has 20, and Dunn County has nine, but all three counties have seen modest increases in the past two weeks. Johnson said they’ve been able to put in place policies and procedures to protect health care employees for when a coronavirus case comes into the hospital.
“A lot of our ability to test was limited, but is improving,” Johnson said. “We do think we have a good stock of personal protective equipment on hand, and we have a good supply chain.”
He added: “If a number of virus cases start, we’ll back off on surgeries.”
Johnson urged people to keep going to see a physician if they are experiencing a significant health issue, such as a heart attack.
“Wisconsin has done a great job over sheltering at home and not overrunning our emergency room departments,” Johnson said. “We want them to come to the emergency room and not delay care.”